Caped crusaders, Irish horror, and Bono the lion: the best movies to stream right now

Whether you’re catching up on cinema releases you may have missed, or looking for the best of what the streamers have to offer, here’s your guide to new movies to stream for the summer holidays — and where you can find them.

The Batman

Filmmaker Matt Reeves brings the punkish spirit of his Planet of the Apes movies to give us a caped crusader that feels original and standalone.

Robert Pattinson proves to be an inspired choice, aided and abetted by strong supporting turns from Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro and Colin Farrell.

Streaming: To rent on numerous platforms including Apple TV and Sky Store

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple follows the success of its Best Picture winner CODA with this tender and charming coming-of-age indie from emerging filmmaker Cooper Raiff. It centres on a 20-something in a life rut who befriends a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter, who has autism. Soul-searching and hilarity ensues.

Streaming: On Apple TV+

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in the most Nicolas Cage movie ever, in this meta-comedy that will entertain film fans but delight fans of the star. He plays a fallen star invited to celebrate the birthday of a criminal superman for a hefty payday. Pedro Pascal is perfect as his comedic sparring partner.

Streaming: To rent on several platforms

The Princess

A young princess upends the stereotypical movie princess tropes in this graphic action movie. Joey King shines as the title character, a feisty warrior determined to ass-kick her way out of forced marriage to a nasty lord (Dominic Cooper). Think Sleeping Beauty meets John Wick and you’re about halfway there.

Streaming: On the Star platform on Disney+

You Are Not My Mother

You Are Not My Mother

Actress Hazel Doupe shines in this eerie and effective Irish horror thriller from newcomer Kate Dolan. The story revolves around the disappearance of a troubled mother, who seems to not be herself when she returns. The film is peppered with references to Irish folklore.

Streaming: On Netflix

Parallel Mothers

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar delivers one of his very best and features a superb Penelope Cruz. She is Janis, a pregnant woman whose life is upended when she forms a bond with another pregnant woman on the day they give birth. Bookended by the impacts of the Spanish Civil War, it’s a powerful and emotional viewing experience.

Streaming: To rent on several platforms including Apple and Sky Store

Marry Me

Marry Me

J-Lo and Owen Wilson make for an unlikely couple in this light but likeable rom-com. She’s a famous pop star who embarks on a rebound relationship with a man at her gig when her rapper fiancé publicly humiliates her. The premise is cheesy but the leads make for good company.

Streaming: Rental on various platforms including Rokuten and Sky Store

Hustle

Hustle

A world-weary basketball scout seeks sporting talent in Adam Sandler’s latest collaboration with Netflix. He plays a basketball scout who badly needs a wingman for his team. Inspiration may come in the form of Bo Cruz (real-life player Juancho Hernangómez) who knows how to slam dunk but has a problematic past.

Streaming: On Netflix.

Sing 2

Sing 2

Small people will get a kick out of this likeable animated sequel to the 2016 hit.

Writer-director Garth Jennings knew what he was looking for when he cast Bono in the role of a grieving rock star coaxed out of retirement.

Streaming: To rent on several platforms including Apple, Sky Store

Navalny

A detailed and revealing documentary about the Russian opposition leader, who gets the opportunity to investigate his own attempted murder. Worth watching for an astonishing reveal halfway through the film which has had jaws hitting floors.

Streaming: On all major rental platforms

Fresh

Tired of the online dating game, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) thinks she’s met the perfect guy when she forms a romance with the charming Steve (Sebastian Stan). But her new man is hiding a horrific secret in this pitch-black thriller.

Streaming: On the Star platform on Disney+

Boiling Point

The reliably good Stephen Graham heads the cast of this British indie, remarkably filmed in a one-shot format.

He plays a beleaguered chef in a posh London restaurant over one memorable night.

Streaming: On Netflix.

Turning Red

Turning Red

The hormones are heightened and the moods swinging wildly in Turning Red — a movie that looks at the dreaded puberty through a female experience. The animated film comes from the creative giants at Pixar.

Streaming: On Disney+ and various rental platforms

Nightride

Nightride

Irish director Stephen Fingleton’s one-shot thriller centres on a man, anxious to get out of the criminal life, in a race against time to fix a drugs deal gone dangerously wrong. Shot in Belfast, it stars the charismatic Moe Dunford in the leading role.

Streaming: On Netflix

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh’s lovely ode to his home city tells of a young couple as they navigate life in a rapidly changing Northern Ireland. Told through the eyes of its young protagonist, it finds heart and humour in a family’s efforts to stay the course in a time of remarkable changes. Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan star.

Streaming: On various rental platforms including Microsoft