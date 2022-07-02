Radio Highlights: CMAT on Arena, Just Mustard in RTÉ Studio 8

Cllr Garrett Kelleher, chairperson of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, talks to Máirín Ní Ghadhra about the importance of the Béal na Bláth commemoration, and about the preparations that are underway for its hundredth anniversary next month.
Eight-year-old Aoife from Westport, an art, music, and GAA enthusiast, sings her way onto the airwaves today. If your child would like to have a go too, email junior@rte.ie.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT+ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.
Adele, singer and songwriter, shares the eight tracks, book and luxury item she would take with her if cast away to a desert island. With Lauren Laverne.
Kicking off the 50th Willie Clancy Summer School — coinciding with 50 years of R na G — is a special concert featuring traditional music from Celtic regions: Ireland, Cape Breton, Wales, and Québec.
UK comedy filmpreviewed with director Jim Archer and star David Earl; artists Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly discuss their onboard studio on Clonmel Junction Festival's Eco Showboat.
Dan Hegarty's record of the week is Corkman Simple Kid's 2006 album— tunes from which are being spun all week on the show.
Author Adrian McGinty on his new novel; musician Nick Roth on , his new work for Cairde Festival, Sligo, based on a book by Dermot Healy.
Dundalk noise-rockers Just Mustard have hit the road hard this year, ahead of the release of second album— a newly-recorded Studio 8 session catches them in their element.
The new queen of Irish country, Dublin singer-songwriter CMAT, deigns to bless the weeknight arts magazine with her presence for a live, in-person performance.
Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.
A brand new series that takes a fascinating trip inside our senses — starting with Touch.
Live highlights of a BBC 6Music Festival performance from Filipino-British songwriter Beabadoobee, whose nineties-inflected tunes have struck a chord with music lovers.
A new series presented by students at the University of Limerick, with music and song from the students and their musical guests — this installment is hosted by Kate Reilly, a fiddler from Craughwell, Co Galway.
The National Symphony Orchestra is joined by the NSO Chorus and soloists under conductor Nicholas McGegan to perform Handel’s.
A school trip is very much more interesting when a hippo joins in. Well, it is a science project, after all, and Izzy's grandma arriving on her new motorbike can be part of it. With Ciarán Hinds as the narrator.