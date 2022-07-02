Radio Highlights: CMAT on Arena, Just Mustard in RTÉ Studio 8

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Cllr Garrett Kelleher, chairperson of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, talks to Máirín Ní Ghadhra about the importance of the Béal na Bláth commemoration, and about the preparations that are underway for its hundredth anniversary next month.

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Eight-year-old Aoife from Westport, an art, music, and GAA enthusiast, sings her way onto the airwaves today. If your child would like to have a go too, email junior@rte.ie.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT+ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

SUNDAY

Desert Island Discs

BBC4, 11.15am

Adele, singer and songwriter, shares the eight tracks, book and luxury item she would take with her if cast away to a desert island. With Lauren Laverne.

Éirinn is Alba R na G, 8pm Kicking off the 50th Willie Clancy Summer School — coinciding with 50 years of R na G — is a special concert featuring traditional music from Celtic regions: Ireland, Cape Breton, Wales, and Québec.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

UK comedy film Brian and Charles previewed with director Jim Archer and star David Earl; artists Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly discuss their onboard studio on Clonmel Junction Festival's Eco Showboat.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's record of the week is Corkman Simple Kid's 2006 album SK2 — tunes from which are being spun all week on the show.

TUESDAY

Just Mustard: live and in session for The Alternative: Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Adrian McGinty on his new novel The Island; musician Nick Roth on Fools Errand, his new work for Cairde Festival, Sligo, based on a book by Dermot Healy.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm Dundalk noise-rockers Just Mustard have hit the road hard this year, ahead of the release of second album Heart Under — a newly-recorded Studio 8 session catches them in their element.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The new queen of Irish country, Dublin singer-songwriter CMAT, deigns to bless the weeknight arts magazine with her presence for a live, in-person performance.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A brand new series that takes a fascinating trip inside our senses — starting with Touch.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Live highlights of a BBC 6Music Festival performance from Filipino-British songwriter Beabadoobee, whose nineties-inflected tunes have struck a chord with music lovers.

FRIDAY

Ar Bhruach na Sionainne

R na G, 1.30pm

A new series presented by students at the University of Limerick, with music and song from the students and their musical guests — this installment is hosted by Kate Reilly, a fiddler from Craughwell, Co Galway.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra is joined by the NSO Chorus and soloists under conductor Nicholas McGegan to perform Handel’s Oratorio Messiah.