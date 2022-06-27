Podcast Corner: A guide to making more sustainable choices in fashion

Stylist Roxanne Parker, whose work has appeared on TV shows like The Voice of Ireland and Ireland’s Got Talent, has launched a Spotify-exclusive podcast, My Soul Style, focused on encouraging people to choose more planet-friendly, ethical options and helping listeners to know what to look for when buying clothes, and where to find beautiful sustainable pieces.

Parker discusses her journey to becoming a sustainable stylist and shares her tips for making effective changes in people’s buying habits. She also meets with ethical brands who delve into the world of sustainable fabrics like bamboo and organic cotton, recycled materials, and reusable products.

“Soul style is all about remembering the person you once were before society told you who you should be,” says Parker. “The My Soul Style podcast merges rediscovering your personal style while exploring sustainable ways of doing that through weekly conversations with people making changes to move fashion towards sustainable practices.”

Meanwhile, fans of Reply All will be disappointed to hear the podcast looks like it is coming to an end. “I’ve been absolutely paralysed about making this last episode,” says Reply All co-host and co-creator Alex Goldman on ‘#189 Goodbye All’ which was released last week.

After 189 episodes of the popular internet-focused podcast, “this iteration of Reply All” has come to an end, they announced in a curiously worded message; whether it’s finished or just a case that Goldman and co-host Emmanuel Tzotsi are leaving, time will tell.

Reply All has hit the highest highs a podcast can - ‘#158 The Case of the Missing Hit’ - and the lowest lows: The Test Kitchen, in February 2021, was due to be a four-part series tackling embedded racism at Bon Appetit, but it didn’t even make it to three episodes, Reply All and parent Gimlet having been called out on similar issues of toxicity.

Reply All returned after a two-month hiatus, though without co-creator PJ Vogt, and has run about 17 or so episodes in the year-plus since. But it never really recovered from the controversy.

The final episode is a fan service, Vogt talking to his dad about career prospects and TV show pitches and Tzotsi talking to fellow runners and reminiscing about his high school marching band. He says working on the show has been addictive.

“I’ve never really spent any time listening back to our old stories though,” Tzotsi adds. “Even when it felt really hard on this show I had faith that my craving for that feeling of being locked in, of excellence, would be satisfied once more.” We wait to see what the team does next.