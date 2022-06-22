The Chemical Brothers cancel gig at Musgrave Park in Cork 

The Chemical Brothers have cancelled their gig at Musgrave Park in Cork on Thursday.

A statement from organisers MCD and the group themselves on social media on Wednesday evening said: “The Chemical Brothers are sorry to announce they have had to reschedule their show at Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland on Thursday June 23rd 2022 due to illness. The show will be rescheduled to 2023.”

The veteran British electronic duo - Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - were to kick-off the second batch of summer gigs at the Cork rugby stadium, followed by Lewis Capaldi on Friday and Dermot Kennedy on Saturday.

No further details were available on the nature of the illness in the Chemical Brothers’ camp, but it comes in the wake of several cancellations across the arts and entertainment world due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Cork Midsummer Festival has had to cancel one of its theatre shows, The Wakefires, while the Abbey in Dublin has cancelled 10 performances of Brian Friel's Translations.

The promoters of the Chemical Brothers gig in Cork say a new date will be announced in due course. The group had originally planned the gig for June 2020, but the pandemic had pushed it on to 2022.

The British duo had this week announced an appearance at the Glastonbury festival on Friday, and a string of summer dates across Europe are also planned. At the time of writing, there was no word yet on whether any of those performances would be affected.

Ticket-holders will have the option of seeking a refund, or holding on to their tickets for the future date.