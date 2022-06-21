Legendary guitarist Dennis Cahill passes away aged 70 

Legendary guitarist Dennis Cahill has passed away at the age of 70.

Cahill died on Monday evening surrounded by friends and family, a statement confirmed.

Friend and fellow musician Jimmy Keane has left the following announcement on Cahill's website.

"Our dearest Dennis passed away peacefully on Monday evening, with his beloved Mary by his side as she has throughout his journey," he writes.

"Just moments before — we were comforting Dennis while The Lament for Limerick from Dennis’ album with Martin was on in the background — and as the track advanced to My Love is in America, Mary turned off the player, leaned over to hug and kiss Dennis one last time – and then he was gone…

"Too heartbroken to write any more… ​Play a tune today. Sing a song. Tell a corny joke. Sip a whiskey. Cherish a memory…

"My loving condolences to Mary, Cliodhna, the Cahill family, and all of Dennis’ many friends… Love you Dennis and rest gently in peace…"

Cahill was born in Chicago in 1954 to immigrant parents from Kerry and started learning how to play the guitar at nine. He travelled all over the world with his music, and played with such icons as Sting, Rickey Skaggs and the Irish Chamber Orchestra to name a few.

He played with his friend, fiddler Martin Hayes for many years after the pair met in Chicago, and they both formed the Irish supergroup The Gloaming.

Tributes to Cahill are being paid to Cahill on social media, with mourners saying he "revolutionised the way people play traditional music".

Very sorry to hear of the death of Dennis Cahill, an amazing musician who played with the most perfect timing and restraint, and found surprising and perfect harmonies. Ceol na naingeal go gcloisfeadh sé - RIP https://t.co/IinLeU2QYm — Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid (@CaoimheNicD) June 21, 2022

Devasting news this morning. Dennis Cahill has passed away. Had the honour of working with Dennis with The Gloaming. A gentle soul and master musician. Rest easy Dennis. pic.twitter.com/TbpuWxd55T — Gary Sheehan (@sheehan_gary) June 21, 2022