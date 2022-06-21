Covid forces cancellation of play at Cork Midsummer Festival 

Cork Midsummer Festival has had to cancel one of its flagship drama events due to Covid-related issues. The Wakefires, an exploration of sexual violence in the War of Independence and Civil War era, had just a couple of preview shows at Elizabeth Fort near Barrack Street last week before performances were halted.

On Tuesday, June 21, organisers contacted ticket-holders to announce that further performances had been cancelled, and refunds had been issued.

With the audience limited to around eight people, The Wakefires was due to be the first full production in Cork by Dublin theatre company, Anu. Renowned for their gritty, immersive pieces, the new play was mainly set in two rooms at a 17th century fort that had also served as a base for Black & Tans in the independence era.

Cork Midsummer and Anu stated: “With heavy hearts and great sadness ANU and Cork Midsummer Festival are announcing the cancellation of the remaining performances of The Wakefires this June. The decision is due to Covid-19.”

Reported cases of Covid have surged in the wider community, and the latest phase of the virus has already been taking its toll on other arts and entertainment events. The Abbey Theatre in Dublin has had to cancel 10 performances of a production of Brian Friel’s Translations from June 17 to 25, and the virus also forced the cancellation of a concert by the National Symphony Orchestra in Dublin on Tuesday.

A scene from Guests of the Nation, which runs this week at Cork Opera House and Triskel Arts Centre as part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

Meanwhile, Cork Midsummer Festival continues until Sunday, with good attendances reported at many of its events. One of the sold-out shows is Guests of The Nation, Kevin Barry’s adaptation of Frank O’Connor’s story for the Corcadorca Theatre Company.

A promenade event set between Cork Opera House and Triskel Arts Centre, the Sunday night performance was halted when a member of the audience collapsed at the latter venue. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital.

One of the most popular attractions at the Cork festival has been Gaia, a representation by artist Luke Jerram of planet Earth suspended from the ceiling of St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh.

Doireann Ní Ghríofa reading to the audience on the Crosstown Drift boat tour on Sunday, as part of Cork Midsummer Festival. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

On Sunday, the Crosstown Drift literary strand featured a harbour cruise, a bus tour, and a stroll around the city, with various Irish authors reading and discussing their work along the way.

Tuesday night’s highlights include the Midsummer Parade, when a number of floats with masked performers and puppets will parade along Oliver Plunkett Street from 7pm.