To diversity and beyond: Buzz Lightyear's origin story takes off 

Ever wondered how Buzz Lightyear came to be? Disney and Pixar’s latest feature film, aptly named Lightyear, aims to find out as it embarks on a quest to uncover the origin story behind the big-screen hero fans came to love in 1995 cult hit Toy Story.
As Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans, rather than Tim Allen of Toy Story) tries to find a way back home, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits (voiced by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), plus his robot companion Sox (Peter Sohn). Only to find matters complicated by the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with a mysterious agenda.
Yet it was a “difficult balancing act” to retain the Buzz fans know from the Toy Story franchise and that of the lead we come to meet in 2022, remarks MacLane.
It’s a timely theme and so pertinent in Lightyear, he explains: “It takes the collaboration of many individuals to achieve big things. It really is a team effort. As much as we focus on the individual in our culture, there is tremendous value in a group. Lightyear is one character’s recognition of that.”
- lands in cinemas on Friday, June 17