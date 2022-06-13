Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status after Tony Award win

Jennifer Hudson has achieved the coveted EGOT status after winning a Tony award on Sunday.

The actress and singer served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony in New York.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

The prestigious status has only been awarded to 16 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hudson also introduced a performance by the cast of A Strange Loop at the Tonys alongside Drag Race star Ru Paul (Charles Sykes/AP)

Hudson won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

She is a two-time Grammy-winner, having won awards for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theatre album in 2017.

Last year she picked up a Daytime Emmy award for her producer role on Baba Yaga.

CAN YOU BELIEVE WE GOT @IAMJHUD HER EGOT !?! pic.twitter.com/40Wb0zy874 — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) June 13, 2022

Here is a full list of the winners:

Best musical – A Strange Loop

Best leading actress in a musical – Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square)

Best leading actor in a musical – Myles Frost (MJ)

Best leading actress in a play – Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H)

Best leading actor in a play – Simon Russell Beale (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best play – The Lehman Trilogy

Best book of a musical – Michael R Jackson (A Strange Loop)

Best revival of a musical – Company

Best revival of a play – Take Me Out

Featured actor in a play – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out)

Featured actress in a play – Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)

Featured actress in a musical – Patti LuPone (Company)

Featured actor in a musical – Matt Doyle (Company)

Best direction of a play – Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best direction of a musical – Marianne Elliott (Company)

Best score – Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six: The Musical)

Choreography – Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)

Costume Design – Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth)

Costume design in a Musical – Gabriella Slade (Six: The Musical)

Scenic design in a play – Es Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)

Scenic design in a musical – Bunny Christie (Company)

Lighting design in a play – Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)

Lighting design in a musical – Natasha Katz (MJ)

Sound design in a play – Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H)

Sound design in a musical – Gareth Owen (MJ)

Best orchestrations – Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country)