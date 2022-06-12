Review: 'What a treat' - Sparkling Joanne McNally rocks Cork's Live at the Marquee

The Prosecco Express finally made its way back to Cork, as comedian Joanne McNally took over the Live at the Marquee stage as part of her 100 night sold-out tour.

The Dub is no stranger to the Rebel County, having performed in the Everyman Palace 10 times this year. The shows were a huge success, as the entire year-long tour has been so far.

So, it was with a divine confidence that McNally walked on to the purple lit stage yesterday, glass of wine in hand.

“What a treat. This is the biggest Prosecco [show] and it’s in Cork. I’m absolutely thrilled,” she told the cheering crowd.

Dating, weddings, the differences between Ireland and the UK, and being childless in your 30s were the main topics of the night. McNally’s popularity has always stemmed from her relatability and, as usual, she spoke to the audience as if they were all her best friends.

Eimear Murphy Grainne Reihill from Macroom before tonight's show. Picture Ray Keogh

The crowd, mostly made up of stylish millennial women, erupted when McNally spotted a rare male in the audience in the opening minutes.

“There’s a man. What the fuck?” she joked. “You weren’t invited. We’re trying to have a private conversation.”

The atmosphere was electric throughout the hour and a half, with groups of friends in heels dancing and queuing for plastic glasses of prosecco early on.

There’s nothing like a night in the Marquee to brighten up a Sunday, especially one headlined by a one of a kind comedian in her prime.

It only adds to the excitement already building for Deadmau5 in the venue on June 17, and the rest of McNally’s impressive tour, which is moving to Dublin on Wednesday for a massive 50 nights at Vicar Street.

Going by her stellar performance lnight, those with tickets for the remaining shows are in for a prosecco-sweet treat.