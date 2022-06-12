Tom Jones at Marquee, Cork, review: A night of rock'n'roll and flying knickers

"You're a sex bomb", shouted a young woman from the audience.

"We'll get there", Tom Jones shot back, to a roar of applause from the Saturday night crowd at Live at the Marquee.

True to his word, he soon delivered the 1999 smash hit, starting slowly, teasing the crowd with a low growl before he and his pitch-perfect band let it rip.

There was more audience participation to come during Delilah when a female fan threw a white pair of knickers on the stage. Nothing fancy and lacy as you'd expect for an enduring sex symbol instead, the large sensible kind your granny might have worn.

She wasn't the only knicker-carrying fan. A group of women in the stalls also came armed with large white knickers, each embellished with a drawing of a cat's face, featuring the words 'What's new pussycat?'.

The night started on a reflective note with Jones digging deep to sing I'm Growing Old.

There's no denying his 82 years, but there's nothing old about the Welshman voice - it remains deep, rich and powerful.

He tells the full-capacity crowd that he celebrated his birthday earlier in the week, on June 7, and an out-of-sync 'happy birthday' ripples around the tent.

He's had further reason to celebrate - he recently became a great grandfather for the first time.

He switches quickly back to rocker mode with a catchy Cat Steven's number Pop Star, cleverly highlighted with retro video footage.

A soulful One More Cup of Coffee by Bob Dylan further highlights his virtuosity and range.

It's followed by the political Talking Reality Television Blues.

"Reality killed the reality star", he announces in his booming baritone.

The audience's age range reflected the superstar's 60 years in the music business. Picture: Irene Feighan

A highlight was Leonard Cohen's Tower of Song, and when he sings "I was born with the gift of a golden voice", there is an ear-splitting roar of approval.

The audience's age range reflected the superstar's 60 years in the music business but his version of Prince's Kiss united old and young, bringing large crowds aged from their 20s to their 60s and beyond into the aisles to dance.

With the euphoric crowd surging towards the stage as the momentum built, a determined woman managed to climb onto the scene before the security team quickly stepped in.

Jones didn't raise an eyebrow - he has seen it all and probably more before.

The rock 'n' roll, rhythm and blues Strange Thing closed a memorable night.

Everyone was on their feet - waving their phones and punching the air - partying like there was never a pandemic.

Rock on, Tom Jones. Rock on.

