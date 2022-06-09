Young Plato review: An endearing documentary on a charismatic headteacher in Belfast  

Young Plato opens on a bleak bird’s eye view of Ardoyne, once the murder capital of Belfast – since dubbed the suicide capital of Europe. Then comes the contrast – charismatic headteacher Kevin McArevey driving through the mural-lined streets with his Elvis bobblehead on the dashboard, bopping away to If I Can Dream.

As he waves to a passing child, a smiling McArevey breaks into song with Elvis-like enthusiasm: “If I can dream of a better land where all my brothers work hand in hand…”

The next shots stopped me in my tracks. Scenes switch between old footage of Ardoyne, ashen-faced parents and children battling through war-torn streets, to present day, where the 4–11-year-old boys tumble into the Holy Cross school with its rainbow gates.

This is a place in recovery, a sanctuary, and through philosophy, McArevey is doing something truly transformative. He’s attempting to improve the lives of his students through philosophy.

Kevin McArevey and some of the Holy Cross pupils in Young Plato.

As a teacher and a philosophy graduate, I was instantly hooked on the documentary shown on RTÉ One on Thursday night. One thing is certain, everything about this man is genuine, from his Rubik’s cube to his colourful socks. He makes it look easy, managing conflict between the boys by asking them to stand at their philosophy board, asking them to reflect on what happened, to think about how to control their emotions.

He teaches them strategies like stepping away, imagining what it’s like to be the other person – skills we all need, but skills this part of Belfast can’t do without. He mentions Seneca but the naming of philosophers is secondary; it’s more about teaching them how to think, not what to think. Priceless.

Holy Cross is a school of emotions. Children cry, hug, say sorry. In one scene, McArevey draws a peak on a white board, asking the boys what it might be. They give their answers. He adds another peak. “Now what might it be?”

He guides them through a discussion on respecting different perspectives. He’s one man with a tiny board and a marker. No need for technology. It’s just him and the boys, and lots of big and little questions.

Some of Kevin McArevey's young charges in Young Plato.

As a teacher, Young Plato reminded me that relationships, and indeed philosophy, can cover the most meaningful ground in education. They can uncover the most meaningful truths, about what it is to live together, and to heal.

Directed by Declan McGrath and Neasa Ní Chianáin, this IFTA award-winning documentary is a must-see.