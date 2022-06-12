Five Things for the Week Ahead: Buckley & Butler; Charlie Bird; Cork Midsummer

1 |tv|

Charlie Bird: Loud and Clear

Monday June 13; RTÉ 1, 9.35pm

A feature-length documentary which commenced shooting in the days immediately following Charlie Bird’s diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease in late October 2021, looking at how Bird and wife Claire confronted the reality and implications of his terminal illness.

2 |live music|

Macy Gray

Tuesday June 14; Cyprus Avenue

From a raspy soul upstart to a bona-fide pop chart-topper, Macy Gray’s Grammy-winning body of work includes ten albums, selling a combined total of over 25 million units. A tour of Ireland includes a stop at Cyprus Avenue.

3 |dance|

Party Scene

Thursday June 16 & Friday 17; Marina Market Warehouse

An unflinching and provocative dance-theatre show about desire, intimacy, isolation and addiction, diving into the underbelly of chemsex and queer culture.

4 |theatre|

Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster

Friday June 17 & Saturday 18; The Everyman

Six performers with six microphones take apart Mary Shelley's original and reimagine a world of modern monsters – from our over-stimulated digital age to the pressures to conform - while taking musical inspiration from Pachelbel to The Prodigy.

5 |album|

Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler - For All the Days That Tear the Heart

Friday June 17; streaming services and record shops

Oscar-nominated Kerry woman teams up with Suede legend for a collaborative album two years in the making - followed by a live appearance at All Together Now in Waterford in July.