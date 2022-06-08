Cork Opera House launches summer programme: Proms, Cara O'Sullivan tribute, and more...

Cork Opera House marked the beginning of its summer 2022 season on Tuesday night - its first full-season announcement since the lifting of Covid-era restrictions.

A full complement of music, theatre and entertainment events marks a busy few months for the venue, which was among the many arts facilities affected by closures and limited-audience programmes.

Irene O'Mara, Cork School of Music; Peter Power, Artist; Éadaoin O'Donoghue, writer, and Ash Keating, Cork Opera House, at the launch of Cork Opera House's Summer Season 2022.

Among the highlights for opera devotees is the Summer Opera Gala on July 9. This event includes such talents as Emma Nash, Rachel Crash, and Gavan Ring, together with the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra. This concert will feature many beloved arias, and will be free of charge to the public - a gift to the city, in the late Cara O’Sullivan’s name.

The Cork Proms return in July, comprising three different shows featuring the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, playing the music of Beethoven, The Beatles and Broadway.

Heading into the autumn, Irish National Opera and Landmark Productions return to Cork in September with The First Child – the third instalment in a trio of operas written by Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh. It'll be the first time a Cork audience gets a chance to see one of the acclaimed collaborations by the duo.

At the Cork Opera House season launch were Sophie Coleman, Elaine Hayes, and Donna O'Sullivan.

Speaking at the launch event, Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson said: "We are so excited to announce this programme which has been two years in the making. The programme includes some shows we were hoping to present in 2020 while others are completely fresh new projects born during the quiet of the pandemic."

Margaret Lane, and Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, board members, Cork Opera House, and Olive Grimley, Victoria Road, at the launch of Cork Opera House's Summer Season.

Pop and rock names like Belinda Carlisle. Van Morrison and Nathan Carter are also on the line-up; while the venue acts as a centre-point for Cork Midsummer Festival this month, including US singer Sharon van Etten; and Corcadorca's Guests of the Nation, a collaboration between Kevin Barry, Pat Kiernan and Mel Mercier.

But just as important as any of that - this year's Christmas Panto was revealed to be a production of Sleeping Beauty - with tickets on sale on Friday, July 1.

For more info and tickets, see corkoperahouse.ie

5 SHOWS TO SEE AT THE OPERA HOUSE THIS SUMMER

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - in a live theatre show for all the family.

The Wanderer

Monday June 20

A new dance opera with music by Tom Lane, libretto by Jessica Traynor, choreography by John Scott, a multicultural cast of opera singers and dancers and visual projections by dance filmmaker, Jason Akira Somma; taking inspiration from stories of wandering and migration - apt for World Refugee Day.

Guests of the Nation

Monday June 20-Friday June 25

A new production from Corcadorca, staged in & around Cork Opera House and Triskel Arts Centre, inspired by Frank O’Connor’s seminal short story on war and identity.

Yes

Wednesday June 29

A rare Leeside appearance for the legendary UK prog-rockers, playing their 'Relayer' album in full, plus more classic cuts.

Nathan Carter

Friday August 19

A live Leeside show from the perennial country-music favourite.

Everyman also unveils programme

Meanwhile, across the river, The Everyman kicks into summer with an adaptation of John B Keane’s Letters of a Country Postman – a humorous fictional account of the exploits of a postman in rural Ireland and a love song to the postal system and its enduring importance today, with live accompaniment from accordion maestro Danny O’Mahony, and Tadhg Hickey in the leading role as Mocky Fondoo.

The theatre will play host to new music from Ye Vagabonds this month, as well as a special celebration of hip-hop, electrosoul, RnB, and afro-futurism with Fête de la Musique – Senegal, France, Ireland: A Hip Hop Celebration, presented as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

Upcoming highlights include four plays from Cork playwright Pat Kinevane, music from Crash Ensemble, and the return of Irish Examiner agony-aunt-botherer Reggie, with another run of An Evening with Reggie.

Artistic Director, Sophie Motley said “I hope audiences are enjoying venturing back to our beautiful theatre and I’m delighted to share a Summer of exciting, theatre, music, circus, comedy, and performance for all the family.”

For more info and tackets, see everymancork.com