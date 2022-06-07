Love Island 2022: Five things we learned from episode one

The much-anticipated return of Love Island did not disappoint. With a new villa, some surprising twists and a bombshell that is already shaking things up, this is shaping up to be a great series.

Monday night's episode gave us our first couples of Love Island 2022 and a closer look at each contestant. Here are five things we learned from the very first episode.

Paige was engaged

London hotel waitress Indiyah and Welsh paramedic Paige were the first islanders to arrive in the villa to kick-start the season. In telling the viewers a bit more about herself, 24-year-old Paige revealed that she has actually been engaged before.

While it didn’t last very long, she is hoping to find her husband in the villa.

“Obviously I had to say yes because how do you say no,” she said. “I am so buzzed to go in the villa and potentially meet my future husband.”

It doesn’t take long for Paige to start talking about marriage again and by the end of the episode, she has her eyes well and truly set on the first bombshell of the series. More on that later.

We may be in for some surprising twists

For the first time ever, the public played Cupid and picked the boy they thought each girl should couple up with.

Usually, it is the ladies who hold all the power in the first official coupling and choose the boy they would like to ‘couple up’ with as each of them is revealed one by one.

When host Laura Whitmore informed them of the new format, the surprising twist came as a shock to the contestants, with their fate left in the hands of the public.

“I can’t see any good in this. This is like the worst situation for me,” said 19-year-old Gemma Owen, daughter of former English Footballer, Michael Owen.

Our Irish boy Dami was paired up with Amber making them the first couple of Love Island 2022. Dami said he was happy with the public’s decision to put them together, but this was not the case for everyone.

Welsh student Liam seemed thrilled to be placed with Gemma though she did not appear to be too impressed. Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna was paired with Indiyah while real estate agent Andrew was coupled with Tasha, who is the first-ever deaf contestant on the show.

Fishmonger Luca and Paige were the final couple to be paired together by the public.

Dami has a birthmark shaped like a heart

Before we even saw Dami in the villa, our only Irish contestant (so far) revealed something a little strange.

The microbiologist told viewers that he has a birthmark shaped like a heart but it's in a rather private area.

“I call it my love stick,” he joked.

The Dublin native also said when he is single, he tends to date multiple women in order to find “the one”. So far, he hasn’t found the right girl but he is hoping that will change once he gets settled into the villa.

Gemma does not fancy Liam

The publics’ decision to put Liam and Gemma as a couple was the right choice, according to one half of the pairing. While Liam is thrilled, Gemma does not seem to be warming up to the idea.

Much to Liam’s dismay, during the first challenge, Gemma was tasked with kissing the islander she wants to share a bed with.

While she is already sharing a bed with Liam due to them being in a couple, she chose to kiss bombshell Davide, who entered the villa in another twist.

This was after she warned Liam not to pick her for a sexy dance during the challenge. Awkward.

Davide's serving Italian snack and all the girls want double portions 🥵 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZDXOlvYCeo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2022

And everyone fancies Davide

Last to enter the Love Island Villa in a surprise entrance was our first ‘bombshell’ of the series, self-proclaimed ‘Italian Stallion’ Davide.

Just as the islanders were getting comfortable and enjoying their first night at the villa, Davide entered. “Did anyone order an Italian snack?” he said.

Each of the girls seemed very impressed by his entrance. Tasha summed up their feelings well describing Davide as “fit, hot, sexy, Hercules”.

“I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies,” said Paige after Davide arrived.

While there is some confusion amongst the ladies as to how to pronounce his name there is no doubt that this bombshell has delivered and is already starting to stir up a storm among our couples.

At the close of the episode, Davide received the first text of the series, revealing that he has 24 hours to couple up with the girl of his choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable. That is bound to cause some trouble.

Love Island airs from June 6 at 9pm on Virgin Media Two