Goodfellas star, Ray Liotta, 67, dies in his sleep

Ray Liotta, the actor famous for roles in classic movies such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to reports Thursday. He was 67.

His representative confirmed the news to several outlets.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Ray Liotta arriving for the Marriage Story premiere, as part of the BFI London Film Festival, at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

In recent years Liotta appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV series Black Bird.

Liotta, who also had roles in Marriage Story and No Sudden Move, had been filming the upcoming film Dangerous Waters on the island.

He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear last year, including scenes shot in Ireland, while his career renaissance was set to continue in Working Title film The Substance, with Demi Moore.

Born Raymond Julian Vicimarli to an Irish mother, he was adopted at six months by Alfred and Mary Liotta in 1955.

In 1987, he hired a private detective and tracked down his biological mother, and the pair were reunited.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.