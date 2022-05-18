Denise Chaila to release song with Ed Sheeran 

The Limerick rapper will feature on a remix of 2step
The rapper recently supported Sheeran on his Irish tour

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 11:18
Nicole Glennon

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila is to release a song with Ed Sheeran next week.

Chaila will feature on a remix of 2step from the English singer's latest album.

The rapper recently supported Sheeran on his Irish tour, performing to crowds at Croke Park, Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Limerick's Thomond Park and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

Sharing the news on social media today, the Limerick rapper admitted it was a "mad secret" to keep.

Tickets for the rapper's recently announced Live at the Castle gig in the grounds of King John’s Castle on Saturday August 20 are on sale now.

