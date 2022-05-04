Wednesday TV tips: Smallpox, cholera and typhus — diseases that raged through Ireland

Eipidéim

TG4, 9.45pm

Part one of this history and science series reveals the untold stories of the great epidemics of Ireland’s past beginning with smallpox, cholera and typhus, the historical diseases that raged through Ireland leaving devastation in their wake.

While these major killers of the past — smallpox, cholera and typhus — were brought under control, two other killer diseases — polio and tuberculosis — reached their peak in Ireland during the 1950s. Living survivors of these diseases share their personal accounts of contracting the disease and their struggle to recover.

DI Ray

UTV, 9pm

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray; Maanuv Thara as PS Tony Khatri and Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley in DI Ray

The body count continues to rise as Rachita and the team uncover more evidence leading them to believe they are dealing with highly dangerous organised criminals.

Sport

U20 Hurling championship – Munster final (7.20pm, TG4).

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid v Manchester City (ko 8pm, Virgin Media 2/BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chris Wasser looks at The Staircase, streaming on Now and Sky TV; Tony Tracey looks at dementia portrayal in film.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian O’Ciobháin presents Willis Anne, Lewyn Stan, µ Ziq, Orbury Common, Just Mustard, Harpsikord, and Loner Deluxe.