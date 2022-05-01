May Day TV tips: We bought a (roofless) castle

Liz and Gordon Jones bought Sigginstown Castle in Wexford — find out how their restoration project has been going
The Great House Revival finds out how Liz and Gordon get on making their own bricks and firing their own tiles for Sigginstown Castle

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

TK Maxx: How Do They Do It?

Channel 5, 7pm

How does TK Maxx keep its products so cheap and apply all manner of psychological tricks to make us buy more? Featuring a cast of buyers, store managers, consumer writers, super-fans and the inimitable Grace Dent and Harry Wallop, this documentary investigates questions that every TK Maxx shopper has asked themselves when snooping for a bargain: Is that bargain too good to be true? And where do those brand names really come from?

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The Great House Revival: Historic re-enactors Liz and Gordon Jones have travelled from Connecticut in the USA to create their retirement home in Sigginstown Castle in Co Wexford. Picture: Dee Organ Photography
In the final episode, historic re-enactors Liz and Gordon Jones have travelled from Connecticut in the US to create their retirement home in an Irish castle. It’s roofless and looks like it might be blown down by the next gust of wind, but they buy Sigginstown Castle in Co Wexford and spend three years lovingly restoring it. They enlist the skills of the Irish crafts community to help them fell oak trees for timbers, make their own bricks and fire their own tiles, just as the castle’s original builders would have done. It’s a labour of love and could not be more time consuming, but they revel in the battle of saving a historic building before it falls to the ground.

Sports

Premier League: Everton v Chelsea (ko 2pm, Sky Sports); Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (ko 2pm, Premier Sports ROI1); West Ham United v Arsenal (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: RTÉ presenter John Kelly discusses new poetry anthology, Space, on Dedalus Press; and Audrey Molloy on The Important Things, out on The Gallery Press.

