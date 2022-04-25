Monday TV tips: Scandal of young children shipped to Australia for 'a better life'

And Crimecall is on television this evening
Dorian Thomas Reece with Davina McCall: A Long Lost Family special highlighting the scandal of thousands of unaccompanied British children shipped out to Australia in the middle of the 20th century. The children were sent on the promise of a better life, but instead found themselves in badly run institutions suffering poor education, neglect and often physical and sexual abuse, whilst all ties were severed from their families and their country back home

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Long Lost Family Special: Shipped to Australia

ITV, 9pm

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell explore the human cost of a scandal that took place a lot more recently than some people may have realised. More than 130,000 unaccompanied children were sent to Australia as part of a scandalous British migrant programme which ran from the 1920s to the 1970s.

Follow the story of Dorian Thomas Reece as, nearly 70 years since he was sent to live in Western Australia as an eight-year-old boy, he searches for answers about where he came from and who his family were and are. 

Ghosts

RTÉ2, 9pm

Sitcom from the team behind Horrible Histories. A film crew comes to Button House to shoot a reconstruction of an assassination plot for a historical documentary — a scheme which may have involved one of the spirits.

CrimeCall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features and a panel of police advisers taking calls.

Sport

GAA: U20 Football Championship Munster Final, 7.20pm TG4.

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Leeds United, 8pm, Sky Sports.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The Abbey Theatre’s artistic director, Caitriona McLaughlin talks to Sean Rocks about Translations, the Brian Friel classic, in advance of its opening at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, and its June run at the Abbey.

