Sunday TV tips: Some DIY SOS after a tough year in Waterford

And The Great House Revival features DIY demolition from a couple who moved into a mobile home while fixing up their traditional cottage
The Great House Revival; and the finale of DIY SOS: The Big Ireland

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland – finale

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The DIY SOS team head to Waterford City. It’s been a tough year for Laura Sheridan, a mum of three and a nurse from Comeragh Park.

The former Nurse of Year and Nursing Home Manager was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the immune system. And her twin boys were found to have a form of autism which requires constant supervision and care. 

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Lindsay and Kevin Deely, their sons Sam and Tom and their two dogs leave Oranmore for a patch of land in Craughwell with what appeared to be a 1980s bungalow and barn. The cottage turns out to be a traditional cottage with thatch replaced by tiles so they take on a restoration and barn conversion.  That means cutting costs by moving into a mobile home on site and taking on DIY demolition themselves

Sport

GAA: Munster Senior Hurling Championship - Tipperary v Clare. Throw-in 2pm; Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo v Galway. Throw in 4pm. RTÉ2

Premier League: Chelsea v West Ham 2pm; Liverpool v Everton, 4pm, Sky Sports

Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland, 11.30am, Virgin Media Two.

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Unearthing Slow Airs: tracing the roots of four slow airs from four corners of Ireland, to uncover how they have developed culturally and musically, from their origin to now.

Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8pm: Marconi and Me: A podcast producer finds a set of code books — the Marconi International Code books. They contain 500 pages of five-letter codes and their translations. The main character starts to read the codes obsessively, and twist them into her own life story. Written and narrated by Zoë Comyns.

#Unwindtelevisiondiy sos: the big build irelandThe Great House RevivalPlace: CraughwellPerson: lindsay deelyPerson: Kevin DeelyPerson: laura sheridan
