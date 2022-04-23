Saturday TV tips: Musical dating show plus Irish quiz show Home Advantage

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

RTÉ1, 6.35pm

A teenager follows a distress signal to an undiscovered island full of strange creatures. Fantasy adventure sequel (to Journey to the Center of the Earth), with Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine and Josh Hutcherson.

Romeo & Duet

Virgin Media One, 7pm

Oti Mabuse is the host of this effervescent dating show, which sees a singleton serenaded on a balcony by unseen would-be wooers. Only when the lonely heart has chosen one of the singers do they get to meet face to face. The pair then learn a duet to compete against other couples.

Home Advantage

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Jennifer Zamparelli hosts the quirky quiz show, where three families with members at home and in studio compete for €10,000.

Killing Eve

BBC1, 9.15pm

Eve is being chased by the murderous Gunn, and she and Villanelle are finally reunited. Together, they head to London and the meeting of the Twelve – and they’re not alone. Carolyn, having deciphered Lars’ notebook, is also present. However, when the venue is abruptly moved to a boat on the Thames, the scene is set for a final confrontation.

Quantum of Solace

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

James Bond sets out on a personal mission of vengeance and uncovers a plan to cause a coup in a Latin American country. Spy thriller sequel, with Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko.

Sport

URC: Emirates Lions v Connacht, ko 3.05pm, RTÉ2. Cell C: Sharks v Leinster, 5.10pm, TG4

Premier League: Arsenal v Manchester United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Manchester City v Watford, 3.30pm, Premier Sports ROI2; Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 5pm Sky Sports.

Radio

DJ For a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Young Galwegian DJ Cian says music allows him to be confident and express himself — and he’s got control of the decks in this episode. Email junior@rte.ie if your young selector is up for it.