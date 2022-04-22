Friday TV tips: The dating game is just monkey business with Nina Conti

It’ll Be Alright on the Night

ITV, 9pm

Those spinning chairs may be one of The Voice UK’s big selling points, but are they also an accident waiting to happen? David Walliams’ latest round up of bloopers includes Olly Murs experiencing a mishap on the singing contest and Shane Richie’s run-in with a hammock.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Two Norries; DJ Annie Mac; comedian, Alison Spittle; and ventriloquist, Nina Conti, are among the guests.

Cork men, Timmy Long and James Leonard, otherwise known as The Two Norries, will share their personal stories of addiction and recovery, and what inspired them to start a podcast together.

Internationally renowned DJ and former top BBC Radio host Annie Macmanus, aka Annie Mac, will talk about bringing clubbing back to life after two years of empty dancefloors, her new career as an author, and how the disappointment of not getting her first choice in the Leaving Cert was a blessing in disguise.

Ahead of her support slot with her mentor Ed Sheeran in front of tens of thousands of music fans, new pop hopeful Maisie Peters performs her single 'Psycho' live in studio.

Westmeath comedian Alison Spittle will talk about the very unexpected inspiration behind her new show, why the English sausage is "a thing of horror", and her experience of hosting "the most 2022 hen party ever".

Queen of ventriloquism Nina Conti's hilarious match-making skills will be showcased.

Plus, Ryan will be joined by the cast of the musical Girl from the North Country, based on the music of Bob Dylan, who are also in studio for a live performance of a Dylan classic. The Broadway musical by Conor McPherson comes to Dublin's Olympia Theatre this June.

47 Meters Down

RTÉ2, 9.50pm

Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean and faced with a fight for survival. Horror, starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt.

Sport

URC: Ulster v Munster, ko 7.35pm, RTÉ2

They Call Me Magic

Apple TV+

Factual, four-part account of Earvin 'Magic' Johnson's life and career. Johnson himself is interviewed extensively, while among others offering their views are Barack Obama, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Shaquille O'Neal.

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball

Apple TV+

5-part documentary series telling the incredible story of Makur Maker, the Nairobi-born, Australia-raised basketball star. While thousands of talented players would jump at the chance of playing in the NBA, Maker withdrew from the draft, and joined the team at Howard University, becoming the highest-ranked player in the modern recruiting era to commit to a black college or uni. The programme reveals why his decision is regarded as so important to those within the Black Lives Matter movement.

Radio

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: The world broadcast premiere of ‘Sweeney’, a song cycle composed by Neil Martin, based on Seamus Heaney’s ‘Sweeney Astray’, performed by the RTÉ National Concert Orchestra.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Leaked passwords, a nail-biting final on The Novice.