In Pictures: Cork World Book Festival launches at Grand Parade Library

The 18th annual Cork World Book Festival got underway last night at Cork City Library on Grand Parade.
Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher overseeing proceedings, and headlined by a conversation between writer and arts facilitator Jan Carson talking with UCC lecturer Dr Heather Laird, on the topic of her 2019 book.
A lively crowd was along for the festivities, and the atmosphere is likely to continue at festival venues all week, as workshops, talks, readings and other events happen all the way through Sunday.
- For more info, read here.
Above: Alison Driscoll and Aoife Osborne.
Above: Danielle McLaughlin and Grainne Murphy.
Above: Vicky Prieto and Clara Ministral.
Above: Colleen Minihane and Mary O'Rourke.
Above: Peadar King and Adrian Kane.
Above: Alan and Frances Townsend.
Above: John Breen and Declan Barron.