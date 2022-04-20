In Pictures: Cork World Book Festival launches at Grand Parade Library

Tuesday evening saw the launch of the 18th annual Cork World Book Festival at the City Library on Grand Parade - with writer Jan Carson in conversation with UCC's Dr Heather Laird
The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, who launched the Cork World Book Fest 2022 , with David O'Brien, City librarian; Jan Carson, novelist; Dr. Heather Laird, UCC and Helen McGonagle, executive librarian, City Library. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 14:20
Mike McGrath Bryan

The 18th annual Cork World Book Festival got underway last night at Cork City Library on Grand Parade.

Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher overseeing proceedings, and headlined by a conversation between writer and arts facilitator Jan Carson talking with UCC lecturer Dr Heather Laird, on the topic of her 2019 book Firestarters: Northern Ireland Women, Fiction and Fact.

A lively crowd was along for the festivities, and the atmosphere is likely to continue at festival venues all week, as workshops, talks, readings and other events happen all the way through Sunday.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Alison Driscoll and Aoife Osborne.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Danielle McLaughlin and Grainne Murphy.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Vicky Prieto and Clara Ministral.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Colleen Minihane and Mary O'Rourke.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Peadar King and Adrian Kane.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: Alan and Frances Townsend.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Above: John Breen and Declan Barron.

Whoopi Goldberg and Chris O'Dowd among stars of Cartoon Saloon's new Netflix film

<p>My Father's Dragon: Cartoon Saloon's most ambitious animation to date. Pic: Netflix © 2022</p>

Whoopi Goldberg and Chris O'Dowd among stars of Cartoon Saloon's new Netflix film

