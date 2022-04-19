Podcast Corner: Dua Lipa's show proves she's more than a pop star

Despite being holed up in her apartment for most of 2020, Dua Lipa cemented herself as one of the biggest pop stars in the world with the release of her second album, the irresistible Future Nostalgia. After a couple of cancellations and rescheduling, she finally brings her tour to Ireland for a date at Dublin’s 3Arena on Wednesday. Dua’s also just wrapped her first season as a podcast host with At Your Service.

It’s pretty standard interview fare but when you’ve got a contacts list like Dua, you can call on some pretty big guests. The list includes Three Women author Lisa Taddeo, Elton John, and Megan Thee Stallion, who discusses their just released collaboration, ‘The Sweetest Pie’. But the first episode, with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of French fashion house Balmain, is the best of the bunch. Dua offers empathy as Rousteing discusses the search for his birth parents and coming to terms with the burn injuries he sustained in a fireplace explosion in 2020. We could have taken a series of interviews just between those two.