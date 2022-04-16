Five Things for the Next Week: Cork World Book Festival, jazz legends celebrated at the Opera House

1 |festival|

Cork World Book Festival

From Tuesday; Cork literary venues and online

The annual city-centre festival of literature returns with a selection of in-person and online events, including workshops, readings, poetry performances, and conversations featuring the likes of Louise O'Neill, Stevie G, Edel Coffey, Cónal Creedon, and more.

2 |streaming|

Russian Doll

Wednesday; Netflix

After a superb first season in 2019, Natasha Lyonne and co return for another surreal adventure - joined this week by the sixth and final series of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

3 |live podcast|

The Making of Where is George Gibney?

Wednesday; National Concert Hall

A co-production between Second Captains and BBC Sounds, Where is George Gibney investigated historic sex abuse claims against the swimming coach - but it is the way Mark Horgan, who produced and wrote the show with Ciarán Cassidy, focuses on the survivors, and shares their stories that resonates. Tickets are €40 with all proceeds going to One In Four.

4 |live music|

Jazz Legends - Charles Mingus and Miles Davis

Friday; Cork Opera House

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra has joined forces with its counterpart the BBC Concert Orchestra to commission a special set of brand-new orchestrations from Guy Barker, allowing both orchestras to do full justice to two of the greatest jazz musicians of them all - Miles Davis, recalling his 1959 opus Kind of Blue; and Charles Mingus, on the 100th anniversary of the great trumpeter's birth.

5 |new music|

Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

Friday; In record shops on CD and vinyl, on all streaming services

Dublin-originating outfit have divided opinion thus far - their third album sees them move past their early post-punk revivalist aspirations and onto reflecting on emigration and the state of the world.