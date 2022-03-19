Book Review: 'Sinners' is a well-executed collection of dark tales with twists aplenty

Writing groups and classes have become more popular than ever of late. Set up to provide encouragement and support, they often deliver much more. Deep friendships are forged between people who, otherwise, would have been unlikely to have crossed paths. And just sometimes, they can be almost life-changing.

One group – who met in a class facilitated by the writer Ferdia MacAnna, have published not one – but three volumes of short stories – all of them based around sins and couched in crime. The enterprise has given them all confidence, recognition, and a massive boost as they go on to work on their individual debut novels.

All of this, from people who had never thought of themselves as a writer. Take Adrian Taheny, a former banker who, contracting the debilitating illness, ME aged 56, found himself not only unable to work, but at first, unable to function.

“I was burnt out,” he says, as we talk in his sun filled house in Foxrock, along with fellow writer, Alix Moore O’Grady. “And after I got over the shock of it, I decided to use my energy doing things I really wanted to do.”

With a background in theatre – Adrian had performed with Druid and had directed his bank in their win of all the All-Ireland Amateur Drama Competition in 1982 – he decided to try his hand at writing. He joined classes, and eventually joined a group in Dalkey mentored by Ferdia McAnna.

And it was there that he met, amongst others, the other six whose stories were included in Sins, Sinful, and the recently released Sinners.

“Adrien is a powerhouse,” says Alix Moore O’Grady, whose story, The Last Trance, based on a cruise ship, is actually a novella. “He was the one organising us all – coordinating things, getting the three books published and creating the website. I don’t know how he does is.”

A classically trained pianist from the Midlands of England, whose high-flying careers in the National Health Service was cut short when she was tragically widowed, never imagined that the writing life was for her.

“I grew up with stories,” she says, “but I was always immersed in music. My parents were both singers; my dad sang at La Scala in Milan. I won a piano scholarship at the Guildhall Music College aged 12, and I was training to become a concert pianist when my parents moved from London to Malvern.”

After a year spent living with neighbours in London, homesickness drew her to the Midlands, and although she continued her involvement in music, she joined the National Health, ending up as a Hospital Manager, married with 3 small stepsons. Her husband’s death from cancer, at 58, left Alix reeling in grief.

“I was a mess,” she says. “And the grief kept getting worse.” When, in the second year, a friend persuaded her to try internet dating she wasn’t impressed.

“But they joined me, anyway,” she says. “And the next day I woke to a message from a guy called Rory. He laid his soul bare. I went to press the delete button when another message came in. I took another look and decided to give him a chance.” Rory, it turned out was from Ireland. And after a lot of communication, the two spoke, finally met, fell in love, and are now living in Greystones County Wicklow.

At first, Alix was lonely, but then fate took a hand. “I was in the bank when I saw a flyer for Dalkey Creates. There was a tap on my shoulder, and a woman, Anna Fox, said, ‘Are you a writer?’ I said I wasn’t, and she said, ‘But you look like a writer. Have you time for a coffee? She signed me up for the festival, and the rest is history.”

And the other 3percenters? Mark Bastow was goaded to join the writing group by his wife, when he suggested she join; Jenny Wright joined having been a newspaper sub-editor. Martin Keating spent his career writing long financial reports that nobody ever read. Susan Rodgers became interested in creative writing through her love of reading, and Caroline Bale has a background in psychology.

In 2017 Anna put together an anthology from member of all the groups who met at The Magpie in Dalkey. Adrian and Alix both had stories included, and this first taste of publication put them on a real high. Some years later, Ferdia MacAnna suggested that their group should put together their own anthology. And as they had become close, and trusted each other, they agreed to the idea.

Seven writers met in a café to discuss their strategy.

“We decided to write three books in three years, and each of us put up money to fund the project,” explains Adrian. “We signed a partnership agreement, saying that, even if we found individual success in the meantime, we would commit to writing our stories. We took on Ferdia Mac Anna as our editor and agreed that we would respond to his advice.”

But how did they come up with their name? “At the meeting, someone said, ’97 percent of the books that are started never get finished.’ They suggested that we should be the 3 Percenters, and should agree that once we’d started something, we’d have to finish it.”

Mac Anna told the group they should write crime stories, ‘because they sell.’ And although this was a natural genre for some members – notably Caroline Bale, who has always written crime, some of the group found this challenging.

And it was here, that Mac Anna’s editing really came into its own. But that didn’t mean it was easy. Adrian had to rewrite some of his stories seven times, and Alix often struggled to produce a story that won his approval.

“One Sunday, I spent two hours on the phone with Ferdia discussing the ending of a story,” she says. “He said, ‘I love it, but you can do better than this. Twist it. In fact, I want two twists.’ When I came off the phone I felt like crying, but I did it. We have learned that, with a great mentor, our stories can always be better. Ferdia is always pushing us to imagine the worst thing that could possibly happen, and to go for it.”

The stories in Sinners are, indeed, extremely twisty – and dark too. Adrian’s tells of a woman who, befriending a stranger on a train, discovers that he is a mass murderer; darker still is Susan Rodger’s account of boy so intent on pleasing his father, that he sets in motion the destruction of his family.

All the varying stories are well executed, and proficiently told. They’ve had an approach from Netflix, who are thinking of using the stories as TV drama – and are awaiting the next stage. And meanwhile, they are working hard on their debut novels.

Two of them have already had some success. Martin Keating and Caroline Bale won a place at the 2018 Irish Writer’s Centre Novel Fair; Martin secured an agent and had a story published in the Fish Anthology, and Caroline had a novel published by Joffe books in London.

They have all found the experience valuable in learning about the publishing process, but above all, the group has provided support and deep friendship. Through Covid, when they met through Zoom, they paired up to give each other specific support. And all that helped them in their deadline, to get a first draft of their novels completed.

As Alix, whose novel combines the worlds of music and medicine, says, “We would never have met otherwise. And for me, in Ireland, the group are my friends now.”