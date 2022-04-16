Radio Highlights: Douglas Stuart on Arena; rediscovered poets

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Who knows better than a kid what music they’d like to hear? DJ Cara has the answer to that question. Email junior@rte.ie if your little selector is interested!

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Strauss' Elektra, with the titular heroine sung by soprano Nina Stemme.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids

RTÉ Jr, 10am

New presenter, violinist, Megan Churcher, brings listeners on a trip to space. Classical music, old and new, that contemplates the stars.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three poets whose work has been rediscovered: Emily Lawless, Freda Laughton, and Ellen Taylor.

MONDAY

Gaeil Fhánada: An leathinis mar a bhí,

R na G, 11am

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin goes back through the Doirí Beaga archives to present voices from the Fánaid Peninsula in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A Bank Holiday wrap on the recent centenary celebrations of James Joyce's Ulysses, with Anne Enright and Colm Toibin.

TUESDAY

Emperor of Ice Cream, in the present day: 1992 Fanning Session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Fear as Dobhair

R na G, 11am

Remembering Pádraig Ó Dúgáin, the talented Donegal musician and member of Clannad, who passed away in 2016.

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Shirley Keane presents a concert featuring the Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin, conducted by Justin Doyle.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jenn Gannon takes a look at season two of Netflix series Russian Doll, while John Self reviews Louise Kennedy's new novel Trespass.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including live tracks from Sprints (2019), AEMak (2018), God Is An Astronaut (2011), and Cork dream-poppers Emperor Of Ice Cream (1992).

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Booker Prize-winner for his work on Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart talks about his new novel, Young Mungo.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty interviews Dara and Adam of Dublin noise-rockers Gilla Band about 2019 long-player The Talkies — already a deeply influential record for a generation.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Carlos and Tom from Fontaines DC chat with Dan Hegarty about third album Skinty Fia — including tracks from the Dublin post-punks' new album.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The world broadcast premiere of 'Sweeney', a song cycle composed by Neil Martin, based on Seamus Heaney's 'Sweeney Astray', performed by the RTÉ National Concert Orchestra.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Leaked passwords, a nail-biting final on The Novice and still, how close are we to finding the real culprit?