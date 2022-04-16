Radio Highlights: Douglas Stuart on Arena; rediscovered poets

Who knows better than a kid what music they’d like to hear? DJ Cara has the answer to that question. Email junior@rte.ie if your little selector is interested!
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Strauss', with the titular heroine sung by soprano Nina Stemme.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.
New presenter, violinist, Megan Churcher, brings listeners on a trip to space. Classical music, old and new, that contemplates the stars.
Claire Cunningham tells the stories of three poets whose work has been rediscovered: Emily Lawless, Freda Laughton, and Ellen Taylor.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin goes back through the Doirí Beaga archives to present voices from the Fánaid Peninsula in the Donegal Gaeltacht.
A Bank Holiday wrap on the recent centenary celebrations of James Joyce's, with Anne Enright and Colm Toibin.
Remembering Pádraig Ó Dúgáin, the talented Donegal musician and member of Clannad, who passed away in 2016.
Shirley Keane presents a concert featuring the Academy for Ancient Music, Berlin, conducted by Justin Doyle.
Jenn Gannon takes a look at season two of Netflix series, while John Self reviews Louise Kennedy's new novel .
Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including live tracks from Sprints (2019), AEMak (2018), God Is An Astronaut (2011), and Cork dream-poppers Emperor Of Ice Cream (1992).
Booker Prize-winner for his work on, Douglas Stuart talks about his new novel, .
New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.
Dan Hegarty interviews Dara and Adam of Dublin noise-rockers Gilla Band about 2019 long-player— already a deeply influential record for a generation.
Carlos and Tom from Fontaines DC chat with Dan Hegarty about third album— including tracks from the Dublin post-punks' new album.
The world broadcast premiere of 'Sweeney', a song cycle composed by Neil Martin, based on Seamus Heaney's 'Sweeney Astray', performed by the RTÉ National Concert Orchestra.
Leaked passwords, a nail-biting final on The Novice and still, how close are we to finding the real culprit?