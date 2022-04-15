Good Friday TV Tips: The events of Easter — moved to the streets of Derry

Walled City Passion

4.30-5.45pm on RTÉ Player on Good Friday (10.30pm on RTÉ One on Easter Sunday)

A re-imagining of the events of Easter, transposing the 1st-century narrative to the walls and streets of Derry, where a security alert during a Peace Festival leads to a lethal escalation. Features professional actors, supported by a cross-community cast of hundreds, including 700 schoolchildren from 11 local schools.

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland

Virgin Media One, 6pm

Covering more than 600 miles, Adrian visits breathtaking locations, drives beautiful coastal roads, sees fantastic feats of engineering and tastes amazing cuisine.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Derry Girls' Jamie Lee O'Donnell reflects on the show's final series; Dublin singer Shobsy is live, while Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney mark the anniversary of Big Tom; while Cathy Wheatley, immunologist/professor Luke O'Neill, and Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese speak about the situation in Ukraine.

There will also be a very special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets - who fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.

Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough

BBC One, 6.30pm

David Attenborough looking at fossilised Triceratops skin through a magnifying glass

The BBC’s tech experts create a CGI representation of the late Cretaceous era to document what happened to an area in North America now known as Hell Creek.

Sport

FAI First Division: Cork City v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Cobh Ramblers (ko 7.45pm, LOITV)

Roar

Apple TV+

Cecelia Ahern's Roar

Eight-part anthology series based on a collection of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the Irish author of such hit novels as PS, I Love You, Where Rainbows End and If You Could See Me Now. They’ve been described as darkly comic feminist fables which blend magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds. Among the cast are Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, and Merritt Weaver.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix

Anatomy Of A Scandal, on Netflix.

Sarah Vaughan’s international bestseller, adapted and executive produced by David E Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, whose previous credits include Big Little Lies and House of Cards. MP James Whitehouse seems to live the perfect life with his wife Sophie, but barrister Kate Woodcroft is about to turn their world upside down as a dangerous secret comes to light. Rupert Friend, Sienna Miller, Naomi Scott and Michelle Dockery head the cast.

Dune

Sky Cinema

Epic sci-fi starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Mamoa, and Stellan Skarsgård. A brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Radio

The Unquiet: Songs for My Mother, RTÉ 1, 2pm: A documentary following Irish singer Pauline Scanlon over three years, as she makes her album The Unquiet.

Centrifugal, UCC 98.3FM, 4pm: A self-described odds-and-sods show hosted by Leeside music hero Jim ‘Comic’ Morrish, charting his own favourite tunes and musical discoveries.

Innti — Iris agus Ardán a Linne, R na G, 4.10pm: An exploration of the radical young poets of the Innti generation in UCC.

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Fergus gets to tell his side of the story, but will it be enough to reignite his chances? Katie and Aoife are best buds again, but what is the deal with this other big podcast in town?