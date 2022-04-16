Easter Saturday TV tips: Who will win the quarter-million prize on Britain's Got Talent?

Two bickering hounds must put their differences aside and pull together while lost in New York. Animated adventure.
Documentary series exploring the last days of the Second World War, beginning with the Allied attack on the Nazi-held port of Brest using flame-throwing tanks.
It’s back for a 15th series with plenty weird, wonderful and super-talented acts looking for the chance to follow in the footsteps of 2020 winner, comedy pianist Jon Courtenay, perform at this year’s Royal Variety Performance and pocket £250,000 in cash.
RTÉ2, 9.15pm
A retired soldier seeks revenge for the unprovoked murder of his son by British forces during the American War of Independence. Action adventure, with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger.
Barry Keoghan is a guest this evening.
The Most Rev Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, leads the congregation of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, in Easter Vigil Mass.
Snooker: The World Championship. 10am & 1pm, BBC Two.
Live Champions Cup Rugby Union,v . 12.10pm, Channel 4
FA Cup:v . 3pm, BBC One
Premier League:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , 3pm, Premier Sports ROI2
DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Who knows better than a kid what music they’d like to hear? DJ Cara has the answer. Email junior@rte.ie if your little selector is interested!
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Strauss’ , with the titular heroine sung by soprano Nina Stemme.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, music, literature, entertainment.