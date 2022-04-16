Easter Saturday TV tips: Who will win the quarter-million prize on Britain's Got Talent?

Snooker World Championship this afternoon plus WWII documentary and movies include The Secret Life of Pets and The Patriot
Britain's Got Talent: Ant, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Dec

Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Secret Life of Pets

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Two bickering hounds must put their differences aside and pull together while lost in New York. Animated adventure.

Hitler's Last Stand

RTÉ2, 7.10pm

Documentary series exploring the last days of the Second World War, beginning with the Allied attack on the Nazi-held port of Brest using flame-throwing tanks.

Britain’s Got Talent

ITV, 8pm

It’s back for a 15th series with plenty weird, wonderful and super-talented acts looking for the chance to follow in the footsteps of 2020 winner, comedy pianist Jon Courtenay, perform at this year’s Royal Variety Performance and pocket £250,000 in cash.

The Patriot

RTÉ2, 9.15pm

A retired soldier seeks revenge for the unprovoked murder of his son by British forces during the American War of Independence. Action adventure, with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger.

The Keith Barry Experience

RTÉ One, 9.50pm

Barry Keoghan is a guest this evening.

Easter Vigil

RTÉ One, 10.45pm

The Most Rev Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, leads the congregation of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, in Easter Vigil Mass.

Sport

Snooker: The World Championship. 10am & 1pm, BBC Two.

Live Champions Cup Rugby Union, Harlequins v Montpellier. 12.10pm, Channel 4

FA Cup: Manchester v Liverpool. 3pm, BBC One

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Southampton v Arsenal, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI2

Radio

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Who knows better than a kid what music they’d like to hear? DJ Cara has the answer. Email junior@rte.ie if your little selector is interested!

Opera Night Lyric, FM, 7pm: The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Strauss’ Elektra, with the titular heroine sung by soprano Nina Stemme.

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, music, literature, entertainment.

