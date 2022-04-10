Five Things for the Week Ahead: Goodbye to the Derry Girls

1 |exhibition|

Giacometti: From Life

National Gallery of Ireland, ongoing until September 5

A rare opportunity to see more than 50 works by renowned artist Alberto Giacometti, including sculptures, paintings, and drawings. This is the first exhibition of Giacometti’s work to be held at the National Gallery of Ireland.

2 |comedy|

The Very Best of Gift Grub Live

Cork Opera House, Tuesday April 12

Satirist and impressionist Mario Rosenstock is back on the road for a rescheduled tour that mixes new Gift Grub sketches with some of his own all-time favourites.

3 |television|

Derry Girls - Season 3

Channel 4, from Tuesday April 12

Lisa McGee's hugely successful show bows out with this third and final season. Fans will savour the remaining six episodes, and the inhabitants of the northern city will bask in the show's legacy for many years to come.

4 |festival|

Dublin Bowie Festival

various venues, from Wednesday April 13

A dazzling array of screenings, exhibitions, talks and other events dedicated to the Thin White Duke, including panels with two of the former women in his life, and a retrospective from Dublin graphic designer Cartoon Bowie at Rathfarnham Castle.

5 |cinema|

The Northman

cinemas nationwide, from Friday April 15

Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy's mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow -- save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father.