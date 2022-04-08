Cork International Choral Festival launches at Cork City Hall 

After the Covid curtailments of previous years, it will be the first full festival since 2019
UCC Singers who performed at the launch of the Cork International Choral Festival which took place at the Atrium in Cork City Hall. The festival runs from April 27 to May 1. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 12:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

The full programme of events for the 67th Cork International Choral Festival was launched in Cork City Hall on Thursday night, with Leeside set to resound to the sound of song from April 27 to May 1. It promises to be an even busier bank holiday weekend than usual in Cork, with Ed Sheeran also playing two concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Ben Jacob conducting the UCC Singers who performed at the launch of the Cork International Choral Festival at the Atrium in Cork City Hall. Pictures: Brian Lougheed
For Choral Festival, it will be the first full event since 2019, following the cancellation in 2020 due to Covid, and last year's all-virtual event. At the City Hall launch, festival director Peter Stobart outlined a  diverse programme, designed equally to appeal to genre fans while getting choral music out on the streets of the city, including a line-up of gala headlining concerts, and a number of participatory events.

Peter Stobart, festival artistic director; Elaine Fitzgerald, festival manager; Kevin Herlihy, president of the Cork Business Association; and Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher at the launch. Picture: Brian Lougheed
The festival is renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious choral events, with the last live event in 2019 giving a €10m boost to the city. 

Maeve Ann O'Brien, conductor of Scoil Mhuire School Choir, Wellington Road, with her daughter Meadhbh at the festival launch. 
Singers from all over the world will share gala performances, competition, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public shows, from the glamour of City Hall, to the bars and restaurants of Cork.

 Ursula Ramsell,Maeve Power, and Sharon Conroy.
Other events during the festival itself will include the Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes, while headliners Sestina will present Handel's Messiah at Cork City Hall in a semi-dramatic manner, complete with audience interaction elements.

Helen Murphy and Joe O'Shea at the launch.
Elsewhere, St Fin Barre's Cathedral will play host to Chamber Choir Ireland, who will give the premier performance of the winner of the 2022 Seán Ó Riada composition competition, and the city will witness the feature competition, for Ireland's Choir of the Year.

Michelle Carew, Cork City Arts officer with Allin Gray, CEO Irish Association of Youth Orchestras.
