Cork International Choral Festival launches at Cork City Hall 

The full programme of events for the 67th Cork International Choral Festival was launched in Cork City Hall on Thursday night, with Leeside set to resound to the sound of song from April 27 to May 1. It promises to be an even busier bank holiday weekend than usual in Cork, with Ed Sheeran also playing two concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

For Choral Festival, it will be the first full event since 2019, following the cancellation in 2020 due to Covid, and last year's all-virtual event. At the City Hall launch, festival director Peter Stobart outlined a diverse programme, designed equally to appeal to genre fans while getting choral music out on the streets of the city, including a line-up of gala headlining concerts, and a number of participatory events.

The festival is renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious choral events, with the last live event in 2019 giving a €10m boost to the city.

Singers from all over the world will share gala performances, competition, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public shows, from the glamour of City Hall, to the bars and restaurants of Cork.

Other events during the festival itself will include the Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes, while headliners Sestina will present Handel's Messiah at Cork City Hall in a semi-dramatic manner, complete with audience interaction elements.

Elsewhere, St Fin Barre's Cathedral will play host to Chamber Choir Ireland, who will give the premier performance of the winner of the 2022 Seán Ó Riada composition competition, and the city will witness the feature competition, for Ireland's Choir of the Year.

Festival tickets are now live on www.corkchoral.ie