Radio Highlights: Dan Hegarty talks to Fontaines DC

Six-year-old DJ Rosa, from Dublin, commandeers the wheels of steel, from Beck to Katie B. Have a budding selector on your hands? Email junior@rte.ie.
A discussion on the Irish state policy on the teaching of Irish, ahead of a conference on the matter at Trinity College in Dublin.
Tenducci in Ireland: Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra's album, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin.
Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall. Craolfar beo.
A new setting of the Latin Sung Mass composed by JJ O'Shea, and sung in Irish by Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh with accompaniment from Reidún Schlesinger (harp), Paul de Grae (guitar) and David Carmody (French horn).
Norwegian violinist Henning Kraggerud turns the spotlight on some of his homeland's finest composers in his Irish Chamber Orchestra debut.
Ahead of the release of third studio album, Dan Hegarty presents a documentary which looks at Fontaines DC's debut album .
New psyched-out electronica from Silvestre, Teish-1, Jakojako, Jana Rush and Bogdan Raczynski.
The launch of the Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair festival, live from Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, including live music from Dermot Byrne and Steve Cooney, Diane Cannon, Bríd Harper, members of The SíFiddlers, and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh.
Why do milk teeth fall out? Bite into the fascinating world of baby teeth, shark teeth, and even... mosquito teeth?
Limerick rapper, Denise Chaila, brought home gold at January's Music Moves Europe awards in The Netherlands — Dan Hegarty presents her performance at the awards ceremony.
A documentary following Irish singer Pauline Scanlon over three years, as she makes her album.
A self-described "odds-and-sods" show hosted by Leeside music hero Jim "Comic" Morrish, charting his own favourite tunes and musical discoveries.
An exploration of the radical young poets of the Innti generation in UCC.
Fergus gets to tell his side of the story, but will it be enough to reignite his chances? Katie and Aoife are best buds again, but what is the deal with this other big podcast in town?