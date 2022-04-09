Radio Highlights: Dan Hegarty talks to Fontaines DC

SATURDAY

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Six-year-old DJ Rosa, from Dublin, commandeers the wheels of steel, from Beck to Katie B. Have a budding selector on your hands? Email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

A discussion on the Irish state policy on the teaching of Irish, ahead of a conference on the matter at Trinity College in Dublin.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Tenducci in Ireland: Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra's album The Trials of Tenducci, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin.

Siansa Gael Linn 2022

R na G, 7.30pm

Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall. Craolfar beo.

MONDAY

The Universal Mass

LyricFM, 12pm

A new setting of the Latin Sung Mass composed by JJ O'Shea, and sung in Irish by Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh with accompaniment from Reidún Schlesinger (harp), Paul de Grae (guitar) and David Carmody (French horn).

TUESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Norwegian violinist Henning Kraggerud turns the spotlight on some of his homeland's finest composers in his Irish Chamber Orchestra debut.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Ahead of the release of third studio album Skinty Fia, Dan Hegarty presents a documentary which looks at Fontaines DC's debut album Dogrel.

WEDNESDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

New psyched-out electronica from Silvestre, Teish-1, Jakojako, Jana Rush and Bogdan Raczynski.

THURSDAY

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

The launch of the Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair festival, live from Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, including live music from Dermot Byrne and Steve Cooney, Diane Cannon, Bríd Harper, members of The SíFiddlers, and Caoimhín Mac Aoidh.

The Nature of Things

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Why do milk teeth fall out? Bite into the fascinating world of baby teeth, shark teeth, and even... mosquito teeth?

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Limerick rapper, Denise Chaila, brought home gold at January's Music Moves Europe awards in The Netherlands — Dan Hegarty presents her performance at the awards ceremony.

FRIDAY

Pauline Scanlon: new album documented over its three-year making; Friday, 2pm; RTÉ 1. Picture: Ruth Medjber.

The Unquiet: Songs for My Mother

RTÉ 1, 2pm

A documentary following Irish singer Pauline Scanlon over three years, as she makes her album The Unquiet.

Centrifugal

UCC 98.3FM, 4pm

A self-described "odds-and-sods" show hosted by Leeside music hero Jim "Comic" Morrish, charting his own favourite tunes and musical discoveries.

Innti — Iris agus Ardán a Linne

R na G, 4.10pm

An exploration of the radical young poets of the Innti generation in UCC.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Fergus gets to tell his side of the story, but will it be enough to reignite his chances? Katie and Aoife are best buds again, but what is the deal with this other big podcast in town?