Báisteach

TG4, 9.30pm

Seán Mac an tSíthigh visits one of Ireland’s many holy wells, and the tradition of the Child of Prague is put to the test with an Irish wedding.

The Case I Can't Forget

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The return of the programme featuring first-hand accounts by detectives, beginning with Pat Marry reflecting on the 2004 murder of Rachel O'Reilly

Sport

Uefa Champions League: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City; Liverpool v Benfica (both ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Booker prize-winner for his work on Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart talks about his new novel, Young Mungo.