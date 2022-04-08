Film reviews: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Outfit, and All the Old Knives

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ★★★☆☆

JK Rowling’s fans might argue otherwise, but the fact that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (12A) boasts as many (or few) fantastic creatures as it does secrets of Dumbledore is not necessarily a good thing.

Opening with the revelation that Dumbledore (Jude Law) once loved Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), with whom he swore a ‘blood-troth’ to ‘reshape the world’, the story is woven around an impending election, with Grindelwald determined to take control of the Ministry of Magic.

It’s not an especially democratic process, given that the winner will be chosen by a magical creature protected by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), but when the alternative is a tyranny imposed by Grindelwald, then any old democracy is better than none.

Adapted by Steve Kloves from a screenplay by JK Rowling, with Harry Potter veteran David Yates directing, The Secrets of Dumbledore is an ambitiously sprawling film as it flits back and forth from the real and the magical worlds, travelling to 1930s New York, a quasi-Fascist Berlin, Hogwarts, and eventually Bhutan.

Unfortunately, Newt and his vividly imagined creatures are something of a sub-plot here, with the emphasis on Dumbledore and his brother Aberforth (Richard Coyle) as they untangle their knotty family history.

A more streamlined story would have been far more effective, but Yates tries to shoehorn in a teeming cast, of whom only Mads Mikkelsen — wonderfully smug as the evil Grindelwald — the diffident Eddie Redmayne, and an avuncular Jude Law have the opportunity to leave their mark.

On the plus side, it’s nice to see the gothic glory of Hogwarts back on the big screen.

(cinema release)

The Outfit ★★★★☆

Zoey Deutch and Mark Rylance in a scene from 'The Outfit'.

Opening in Chicago in 1956, The Outfit (15A) stars Mark Rylance as Leonard ‘English’ Burling, a bespoke tailor who has the dubious honour of being the personal tailor of Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Beale), the head of Chicago’s Irish mob.

When Roy’s son Richie (Dylan O’Brien) stumbles into his shop one night with a bullet in his gut, Leonard has no choice but to use his needle and thread to sew up Richie’s wound — it’s that or Richie’s buddy Francis (Johnny Flynn) will put a bullet in Leonard’s head.

It’s a tense opening, and things quickly spiral into chaos: the script, by Jonathan McClain and Graham Moore (the latter directs), is a veritable corkscrew of a story, with revelations, double-crosses, and betrayals coming thick and fast.

McClain and Moore have set themselves the challenge of telling their story according to Aristotelian unities — a single setting and a single driving action, all more or less taking place in real time — and while that might feel a little stage-bound for some viewers, the fact that whole story takes place in two small, adjacent rooms adds considerably to the tension and claustrophobia.

Mark Rylance is dependably superb as the soft-spoken, self-deprecating tailor (‘a dashing gentleman of a certain age’, as Leonard mockingly describes himself to his secretary Mable (Zoey Deutch)), and there’s excellent support from Dylan O’Brien as the wild-eyed, unreliable Richie and Johnny Flynn as the dead-eyed sociopath Francis, a role that could easily have been written for Richard Widmark or the young Robert Mitchum.

As those references suggest, this is classic neo-noir, albeit with a significant difference: the unarmed, polite Leonard must find a way to out-manoeuvre all the gun-toting hoodlums, even as the life-threatening situation keeps twisting out of his control.

An unnecessary coda rather spoils the beautifully wrought plot, but otherwise The Outfit is a quirky and very effective thriller.

(cinema release)

All the Old Knives ★★★★☆

Chris Pine in a scene from 'All the Old Knives'. Picture: Stefania Rosini/Amazon Studios

All the Old Knives (15A) stars Chris Pine as Henry Pelham, a CIA veteran who travels from Vienna to California to interview his former colleague, and ex-lover, Celia (Thandiwe Newton), about a hijacking in 2012.

New information has revealed that the hijacking — which went disastrously wrong, and resulted in the death of more than 100 passengers, children included — was achieved with inside information provided by a CIA agent in Vienna.

Is Celia a traitor? And if so, does Henry have what it takes to pull the trigger on the woman he still loves?

Adapted by Olen Steinhauer from his own novel, and directed by Janus Metz, All the Old Knives owes a debt to John le Carré’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy as Henry sets about discovering the identity of the CIA ‘mole’, although Steinhauer’s tale is as much a love story as it is a spy thriller.

Flashing back and forth from the present to 2012, the movie delivers on both counts: Pine is hardboiled and soft-centred as the spy who loved her, while Newton is terrific as the woman who has more secrets to protect than Henry can conceive.

(Amazon Prime)