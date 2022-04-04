Limerick-based duo win Grammy award in US for Best Folk Album

The Limerick-based duo of Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi took home the 2022 Grammy Award in the Best Folk Album category, announced on Sunday night at the annual US music awards ceremony.

They're Calling Me Home album won the honours in a crowded field, including genre standouts Sarah Jarosz, Madison Cunningham, Tyler Childers and Mary Chapin Carpenter. The win is accompanied by a nomination in the Best Roots Song category.

The couple are presently on the road in America, and found out about their win while setting up for a gig in Santa Fe, as part of a run of dates accompanied by the Nashville Ballet.

We are in Santa Fe with @NashvilleBallet and so excited to hear that our ode to love and loss, They’re Calling Me Home, recorded by ourselves and Ben Rawlings in Ireland, was given Best Folk Grammy. Much love to all my other fam there ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/b85TX44IyE — Rhiannon Giddens (@RhiannonGiddens) April 3, 2022

Hailing from the cultural crossroads of Greensboro, North Carolina, Giddens has been a resident of Castletroy for nearly a decade, but her body of work as a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and champion of 'Old Time' American music has taken her around the world, including a recurring part on hit US drama Nashville - she estimates that until last year her various projects took her back to America at least once a month.

Giddens has been in Limerick long enough to feel a real affinity with Limerick and even defends the city in discussions with Irish people. She told the Irish Examiner in a recent interview: “I would meet Irish people out in the world. And I would be like, ‘oh – I live in Ireland’ ‘Oh where?’ And I’d say Limerick. Nine times out of ten they would laugh. And it was so annoying to me. Because a lot of the time they were from Dublin. I’d be like, ‘it [Limerick] is a really nice place – what are you talking about?’ I never understood.”

Giddens had also previously won a Grammy in 2011 as part of Carolina Chocolate Drops, whose Genuine Negro Jig won Best Traditional Folk Album.

Turrisi is originally from Sicily and has been living in Ireland since 2006.

The previous Limerick act to be nominated for a Grammy were The Cranberries in 2020, selected in the Best Rock Album category for In The End.