Buaicphointí Raidió: Raidió na Gaeltachta - caoga bliain ag fás!

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

A look at the impact of RnaG on traditional music and the arts in Ireland on its 50th anniversary.

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Remembering the establishment of RnaG on its 50th anniversary — including chats with co-founders and current key people.

An Trumpa

R na G, 1.15pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin presents a special programme about Raidió na Gaeltachta’s signature tune, 'An Trumpa' or 'Port Mháirtín Shéamuis'.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta 50

R na G, 7pm

A gala concert live from Conamara, featuring top traditional musicians — literally too many to briefly list — together with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

SUNDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 9.30am

Dáithí de Mórdha looks back at how R na G marked previous anniversaries — starting with its 10-year proceedings in 1982, with material from the archives.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature — Wilding: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part three of three features an eclectic weaving together of woolly mammoths, hunter-gatherers, Bronze Age rituals, Cromwellian settlers, psychology, and the future rewilding of mountains and bogs.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special edition airing from Galway for the city's Cúirt literature festival, running until April 10: Lucy Foley and Sara Baume discuss their new novels; Olivia Laing and Brian Dillon talk about the art of the essay.

TUESDAY

Niamh Farrell, lead singer HamsandwicH: 2007 Studio 8 Session reairs on The Alternative; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Pic: Dara Munnis

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Wexford Festival Opera's artistic director Rosetta Cucchi previews this year's programme, running later this year.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Another dip into the session archives with Dan Hegarty, including Buffalo Sunn (2013), Cactus World News (1985), HamsandwicH (2007), and The Notas (2012).

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Visual artist Niamh O'Malley discusses representing Ireland at the Venice Biennale, author Laura McVeigh talks about new book Lenny, tale of family, loss, and the power of the imagination.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, plus historic notes and chats with musicians and music heads, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

Selector: After Dark

RTÉ Pulse, 12am

Syndicated show brings the sound of UK clubs to Ireland, with a one-hour mix from a different DJ every week.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

After releasing two of the best singles of 2021, UK indie outfit Wet Leg will unleash their self-titled debut album on Friday. To mark the occasion, Dan Hegarty brings us live action from the Eurosonic festival, recorded back in January.

The Nature of Things

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Do fish drink? It seems like a straightforward question, but the answer is quite complex. Featuring children from Ballyboy National School in Co Offaly and biologist, Marie Förg.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

German conductor Anja Bihlmaier returns to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in works by Ustvolskaya and Schumann, with Clara Jumi-Kang performing one of most loved violin concertos by Mendelssohn.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Episode 3 of the crunchy talent-show mystery: Katie and Aoife aren’t talking, Fergus is furious, but Xander seems pretty uninterested — what happens if presenter Rian digs deeper?