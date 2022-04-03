Sunday TV Tips: One last deal to be done in Peaky Blinders final episode

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Presented by Baz Ashmawy, this four-part series features families based in New Ross, Meath, Santry and Waterford city. Johnny Alyward was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2020. He and his wife Lynn have two young boys together, one of whom is on the autism spectrum and for whom Lynn acts as full time carer.

Peaky Blinders (final episode)

BBC One, 9pm

We’ll see if there really is “one last deal to be done” before the Peaky Blinders rest. Tommy will have to face the consequences of his experiences and actions over the years.

The Great House Revival

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Maryrose Simpson and Hugh Wallace. Picture: Joe McCallion

TikTok star Maryrose Simpson’s Nana left her a three-bed corner house on the main street in Stradbally, where their family have lived for five generations. Maryrose’s father died when she was 12 and she treasured every detail of his family home. But lockdown delays and spiralling prices push her to make hard choices and radical changes in the building.

Sport

Old Firm Derby: Rangers v Celtic (ko 12pm, Sky Sports). Premier League: West Ham v Everton (ko 2pm); Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Ireland’s Changing Nature — Wildling: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part three features woolly mammoths, hunter-gatherers, Bronze Age rituals, Cromwellian settlers, psychology, and the future rewilding of mountains and bogs.