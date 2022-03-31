10 gigs for April: Dua Lipa plays two shows in Dublin; Saint Sister tour

Erica Cody, Damien Dempsey, and Dua Lipa are among the artists on tour in April.

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan 

April 1, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick 

Three of the voices of A Woman's Heart — one of the most successful Irish albums in history — perform solo sets that explore their careers before reprising collaborative favourites together onstage.

Silverbacks 

April 3, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

With second album Archive Material documenting the Dublin punk/no-wave outfit's Covid-era ruminations, and taking direction from Girl Band's Daniel Fox on production, Silverbacks' Irish touring ought to be a cathartic experience, to say the least.

Joan As Police Woman

April 9, Live at St Luke's, Cork

The American artist makes a welcome return to Leeside on a mini Irish tour that also takes in Limerick and Dublin. 

Aslan 

April 8 and 9, Cork Opera House 

As part of a 40th-anniversary swing around the country, erstwhile Dublin pop-rockers Aslan, led as ever by the indefatigible Christy Dignam, stop in the Opera House for two nights of digging into a discography that goes deeper than the hits.

Saint Sister: post-album victory lap continues.
Saint Sister

April 9, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick 

The Northern atmosfolk duo have been letting their hair down with album Where I Should End, and on a trail of gigs around the country that's been unfortunately interrupted by postponements — this one in particular being rescheduled from March. They also play the previous night in St Luke's, Cork. 

Artists Against Homelessness 

April 17, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

 The now-annual fundraiser for Focus Ireland returns to the Olympia, serving as a point of mobilisation against government inaction on the housing crisis with Kojaque, Damien Dempsey, and Shiv headlining.

Róisín Murphy 

April 24, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy rose to prominence in the 1990s as one-half of Moloko, which released smash hit songs including 'Sing it back' and 'The Time is Now' — before embarking on a wild solo career that's hit a new peak with 2020's Róisín Machine.

Dua Lipa performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain.
Dua Lipa 

3Arena, Dublin, April 20-21

The UK pop star postponed some of her tour last year due to Covid issues, so Irish fans have been waiting quite a while for what could be a sensational show.

Shellac 

April 26, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

One-time Nirvana producer Steve Albini and crew return to Ireland for a round of noisy, PA-punishing gigs to mark no particular occasion, according to the band themselves, promising a new album 'somewhere between now and the future'. Tour support from Irish noisemakers M(h)aol.

Erica Cody: renaissance woman plays an intimate gig at Winthrop Avenue
Erica Cody 

April 30, Winthrop Avenue, Cork

Fresh from her national experience on Dancing with the Stars, and toting a set of tunes taking their inspiration from '90s R&B, this might be the last time you get to see singer and campaigner Erica Cody in an intimate gigging environment.

