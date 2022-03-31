10 gigs for April: Dua Lipa plays two shows in Dublin; Saint Sister tour

Three of the voices of— one of the most successful Irish albums in history — perform solo sets that explore their careers before reprising collaborative favourites together onstage.
With second albumdocumenting the Dublin punk/no-wave outfit's Covid-era ruminations, and taking direction from Girl Band's Daniel Fox on production, Silverbacks' Irish touring ought to be a cathartic experience, to say the least.
The American artist makes a welcome return to Leeside on a mini Irish tour that also takes in Limerick and Dublin.
As part of a 40th-anniversary swing around the country, erstwhile Dublin pop-rockers Aslan, led as ever by the indefatigible Christy Dignam, stop in the Opera House for two nights of digging into a discography that goes deeper than the hits.
The Northern atmosfolk duo have been letting their hair down with album, and on a trail of gigs around the country that's been unfortunately interrupted by postponements — this one in particular being rescheduled from March. They also play the previous night in St Luke's, Cork.
The now-annual fundraiser for Focus Ireland returns to the Olympia, serving as a point of mobilisation against government inaction on the housing crisis with Kojaque, Damien Dempsey, and Shiv headlining.
Singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy rose to prominence in the 1990s as one-half of Moloko, which released smash hit songs including 'Sing it back' and 'The Time is Now' — before embarking on a wild solo career that's hit a new peak with 2020's.
The UK pop star postponed some of her tour last year due to Covid issues, so Irish fans have been waiting quite a while for what could be a sensational show.
One-time Nirvana producer Steve Albini and crew return to Ireland for a round of noisy, PA-punishing gigs to mark no particular occasion, according to the band themselves, promising a new album 'somewhere between now and the future'. Tour support from Irish noisemakers M(h)aol.
Fresh from her national experience on, and toting a set of tunes taking their inspiration from '90s R&B, this might be the last time you get to see singer and campaigner Erica Cody in an intimate gigging environment.