10 gigs for April: Dua Lipa plays two shows in Dublin; Saint Sister tour

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan

April 1, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Three of the voices of A Woman's Heart — one of the most successful Irish albums in history — perform solo sets that explore their careers before reprising collaborative favourites together onstage.

Silverbacks

April 3, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

With second album Archive Material documenting the Dublin punk/no-wave outfit's Covid-era ruminations, and taking direction from Girl Band's Daniel Fox on production, Silverbacks' Irish touring ought to be a cathartic experience, to say the least.

Joan As Police Woman

April 9, Live at St Luke's, Cork

The American artist makes a welcome return to Leeside on a mini Irish tour that also takes in Limerick and Dublin.

Aslan

April 8 and 9, Cork Opera House

As part of a 40th-anniversary swing around the country, erstwhile Dublin pop-rockers Aslan, led as ever by the indefatigible Christy Dignam, stop in the Opera House for two nights of digging into a discography that goes deeper than the hits.

Saint Sister: post-album victory lap continues.

Saint Sister

April 9, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

The Northern atmosfolk duo have been letting their hair down with album Where I Should End, and on a trail of gigs around the country that's been unfortunately interrupted by postponements — this one in particular being rescheduled from March. They also play the previous night in St Luke's, Cork.

Artists Against Homelessness

April 17, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

The now-annual fundraiser for Focus Ireland returns to the Olympia, serving as a point of mobilisation against government inaction on the housing crisis with Kojaque, Damien Dempsey, and Shiv headlining.

Róisín Murphy

April 24, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy rose to prominence in the 1990s as one-half of Moloko, which released smash hit songs including 'Sing it back' and 'The Time is Now' — before embarking on a wild solo career that's hit a new peak with 2020's Róisín Machine.

Dua Lipa performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain.

Dua Lipa

3Arena, Dublin, April 20-21

The UK pop star postponed some of her tour last year due to Covid issues, so Irish fans have been waiting quite a while for what could be a sensational show.

Shellac

April 26, Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

One-time Nirvana producer Steve Albini and crew return to Ireland for a round of noisy, PA-punishing gigs to mark no particular occasion, according to the band themselves, promising a new album 'somewhere between now and the future'. Tour support from Irish noisemakers M(h)aol.

Erica Cody: renaissance woman plays an intimate gig at Winthrop Avenue

Erica Cody

April 30, Winthrop Avenue, Cork

Fresh from her national experience on Dancing with the Stars, and toting a set of tunes taking their inspiration from '90s R&B, this might be the last time you get to see singer and campaigner Erica Cody in an intimate gigging environment.