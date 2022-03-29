Cork International Choral Festival returns after a two-year break from live action

Gala performances, street singalongs, and the Big Sing at City Hall are among the highlights on May Bank Holiday
Singers from Choral Con Fusion launch the 67th Cork International Choral Festival, happening on May Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Jed Niezgoda

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 13:21
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cork International Choral Festival returns from Wednesday April 27 to Sunday May 1 2022, with events all over the city and tens of thousands of visitors expected for the event's 67th annual instalment.

The festival is renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious choral events, with the last live event in 2019 giving a €10 million boost to the city. Singers from all over the world will share gala performances, competition, fringe concerts, workshops and free public shows, from the glamour of City Hall, to the bars and restaurants of Cork.

Everyone's invited to participate, regardless of singing ability. Saturday April 30 sees the Big Sing come to City Hall, where singers of all levels and experience - and none! - are welcome to come in and make their voices heard - with music and lyrics handed out on the day.

Other events during the festival itself will include the Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs’s competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes, while headliners Sestina will present Handel's Messiah at Cork City Hall in a semi-dramatic manner. complete with audience interaction elements.

Elsewhere, St. Finbarre’s Cathedral will play host to Chamber Choir Ireland, who will give the premier performance of the winner of the 2022 Seán Ó Riada composition competition, and the city will witness the feature competition, for Ireland's Choir of the Year.

