Cork International Choral Festival returns after a two-year break from live action

Cork International Choral Festival returns from Wednesday April 27 to Sunday May 1 2022, with events all over the city and tens of thousands of visitors expected for the event's 67th annual instalment.

The festival is renowned as one of Europe’s most prestigious choral events, with the last live event in 2019 giving a €10 million boost to the city. Singers from all over the world will share gala performances, competition, fringe concerts, workshops and free public shows, from the glamour of City Hall, to the bars and restaurants of Cork.