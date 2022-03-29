Will Smith grabbed all the headlines - but here are five other stand-out moments you might have missed at the Oscars

Liam Payne's accent

Alright, so we're starting with The Slap, but bear with us - popstar and actor Liam Payne, best known from boyband One Direction, befuddled viewers of the UK's Good Morning Britain show when his red carpet interview aired, and not just because of his defence of the entire thing.

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.'



'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

There are accent experts that are still trying to get a read on what he's going for here, although much of the social media theses revolve around the young actor muddling his accents while currently working.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli

While Smith spoke about wanting to be "a vessel of love" mere minutes after throwing digs onstage, a real example of class, collaboration and respect was caught on a hot mic between legendary diva Liza Minnelli and actor/popstar Lady Gaga, as the latter was facilitating the former in presenting the Best Picture Award.

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.

What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli.

The conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching.pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 28, 2022

Making a surprise public appearance after surviving and recovering from a rare case of viral encephalitis, Minnelli's arrival onstage was greeted with a standing ovation, with outsized personality Gaga telling one of her influences, "You see that? The public, they love you.".

Minnelli seemed at times to be faltering, but Gaga came by to hold her hand, gently guiding her without intervening in her process, before helping out at the last hurdle.

As the production crew threw to a VTR package with the shortlist of nominees a live mic caught Gaga reassuring Minnelli, "I got you", with the screen icon gently responding "I know", in a rare display of humanity during what can often be a stage-managed, overly-polished event.

Timothée Chalamet's outfit

Timothee Chalamet greets fans as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

There's red-carpet outfits, of which there was no shortage at the Oscars ceremony, and then there was Timothée Chalamet's simple yet devastatingly effective getup.

Stepping out in Louis Vuitton womenswear, the simple suit/no-shirt combo was well-worn to say the least, and the latest in a long line of Oscar-night outfits that subverted the norm.

Jamie Lee Curtis' canine companion

Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis was tasked with paying tribute to Hollywood icon Betty White, who passed away a few weeks back, days short of her 100th birthday - and did so in fitting fashion.

During the awards' traditional In Memoriam segment - mere moments after The Slap - Curtis emerged with a puppy in hand to speak about the legacy of White, a noted animal rights activist.

All of us: [Still trying to process that unscripted Chris Rock and Will Smith moment]

The #Oscars: Here look at Jamie Lee Curtis holding a puppy! pic.twitter.com/9eItmRrwuB — Backstage (@Backstage) March 28, 2022

"She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said.

"And day in and day out, for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Curtis continued, "So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all."

Mac-N-Cheese has since been confirmed as going home with John Travolta's young son.

Belfast brings home an Oscar

Kenneth Branagh accepts the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for Belfast onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

It was what we'd all been waiting for back here in Ireland - a crowded field full of post-Covid success-stories made for competitive Oscar categories, and among the nominees were Killarney woman Jessie Buckley for her role in 'The Lost Daughter', as well as several of the cast and crew of Sixties period piece 'Belfast'.

While success eluded our homegrown heroes in most of the categories, Belfast screenwriter and director Kenneth Branagh finally took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay - his first win after nomination in seven categories over the years - itself a record.

He paid tribute to his family, the people of Belfast and the whole island of Ireland in his acceptance speech.

"This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people."

He added: “We will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.”