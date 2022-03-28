Taking it higher: Cork-based DJ to scale Carrauntoohil for a Ukraine fundraising livestream

Billy McGaley, a veteran of dance music, is running a GoFundMe for people to partake in his hike - breathing rarefied musical air
Carrantuohill: an unlikely location for a DJ set, as planned by Cork's BMG. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 16:39
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's common enough that someone might head for the hills after a long few nights of clubbing, gigging and general revelry, to clear the head and generally make one's self well in the aftermath.

So it's quite the inversion of some long-standing tropes to see that Cork-based DJ, music producer and sound technician Billy McGaley, known professionally as BMG, is taking his decks up to the highest point in the country - Carrauntoohil - in order to play a live streaming set.

The whole endeavour is being undertaken to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross' efforts in Ukraine at present, as cities and towns scramble to pick up the pieces and deal with the ongoing war. The GoFundMe page set up by the producer has so far raised €1,000 of its target €10,000.

He's following in some hefty musical footsteps - in 2007, Cork-based bands Ten Past Seven and Los Langeros undertook the same journey, lugging instruments and equipment up the mountain with them, "in an effort to bring contemporary Irish music to new heights".

According to a press release for the split 7" vinyl single that followed - The Highest Bands in Ireland - "Both bands performed a piece of music at the summit in front of an audience consisting of three bewildered English mountaineers and an onlooking mountain goat."

BMG's livestream of the event, all going to plan, might net him a bigger audience, available across his social media.

