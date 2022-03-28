Taking it higher: Cork-based DJ to scale Carrauntoohil for a Ukraine fundraising livestream

It's common enough that someone might head for the hills after a long few nights of clubbing, gigging and general revelry, to clear the head and generally make one's self well in the aftermath.

So it's quite the inversion of some long-standing tropes to see that Cork-based DJ, music producer and sound technician Billy McGaley, known professionally as BMG, is taking his decks up to the highest point in the country - Carrauntoohil - in order to play a live streaming set.