Former roommates Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield reunite on Oscars red carpet

The pair have known each other 17 years
Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield shared a cute moment on the red carpet

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 09:24
Nicole Glennon

Jamie Dornan says it has been a “beautiful thing” to share his success over the past few months with former roommate Andrew Garfield.

The pair reunited on the 94th Academy Awards red carpet last night where Garfield was in the running for the Best Actor gong for his role in the musical tick, tick…BOOM! Dornan, meanwhile, stars in the seven-times nominated drama Belfast about his hometown.

In a conversation with E! red carpet host Laverne Cox, Dornan said himself and Garfield had just had a moment of going “Check us out, this is a cool thing.” 

"We've known each other 17 years and there were times when we weren't really working that much and it wasn't happening for us," he said.

“To be able to share these last few months with him has been a beautiful thing."

It turns out the 39-year-old had some very famous former roommates, as he previously revealed he also lived with Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and Twilight actor Robert Pattison was also in the gang, as was Marvel’s Charlie Cox.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Dornan said Pattison was the one that got the others in the door in the early days, but he quickly became much more successful than his peers.

“He was too successful for us, I think, early on..,” he admitted.

“We all took our time. I'm still not there, compared to those guys."

We think he might be selling himself short there..

