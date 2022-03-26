Radio Highlights: kids' big questions, Arena previews Slow Horses

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Pádraig Standún’s new novel Stop an Súnámaí is book of the month; playwright Mairéad Folan and director Diarmuid de Faoite discuss their new play Luke, ahead of its world premiere in Galway.

The Big Kids' Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30pm

It’s big, it’s a radio quiz and it’s for kids — grab your pencils and test your mettle.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT+ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

SUNDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 9.30am

Dáithí de Mórdha brings us gems from the Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Rachael Hegarty guards her mother’s memories in poems from her collection Dancing with Memory (Salmon Poetry), and Jessica Traynor explores the pleasure and pain of motherhood in Pit Lullabies.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Ceara Conway’s new album Caoin is Album of the Week — a contemporary take on the 'keening' tradition of sean-nós lamenting songs.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The team at RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine show round up the winners and highlights of the weekend's Oscar awards ceremony.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Another dive into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, Bon Voyage, and others.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chris Wasser previews Slow Horses on Apple TV, starring Gary Oldman as an MI5 agent who finds himself out to pasture in an administrative position with the UK secret service.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

New music from Irish artists such as T-Woc, Deaf Joe, No Monster Club, Junk Drawer, and Spacing, as well as new material from Shelley Parker, Benjamin Fröhlich and Orbury Common.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Artist Daniel O’Neill is the subject of a retrospective exhibition at the Farmleigh Gallery — curator Karen Reihill joins Seán Rocks to discuss.

The Nature of Things

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Answering the questions of nature — why do leaves fall off of some trees but not off of others?

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty presents a live set from indie outfit Soda Blonde, recorded at Dublin's Vicar Street last month as part of the Choice Music Prize ceremony.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

French pianist Lise de la Salle joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Leonard Slaktin for Ravel's Piano Concerto in G.

Cereal

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, our teen podcaster turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?

Le Show

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 10pm

A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports, and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons' Harry Shearer.