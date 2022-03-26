Radio Highlights: kids' big questions, Arena previews Slow Horses

Pádraig Standún’s new novelis book of the month; playwright Mairéad Folan and director Diarmuid de Faoite discuss their new play , ahead of its world premiere in Galway.
It’s big, it’s a radio quiz and it’s for kids — grab your pencils and test your mettle.
Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT+ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.
Dáithí de Mórdha brings us gems from the Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives.
Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.
Rachael Hegarty guards her mother’s memories in poems from her collection(Salmon Poetry), and Jessica Traynor explores the pleasure and pain of motherhood in .
Ceara Conway’s new albumis Album of the Week — a contemporary take on the 'keening' tradition of sean-nós lamenting songs.
The team at RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine show round up the winners and highlights of the weekend's Oscar awards ceremony.
Another dive into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, including Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, Bon Voyage, and others.
Chris Wasser previewson Apple TV, starring Gary Oldman as an MI5 agent who finds himself out to pasture in an administrative position with the UK secret service.
New music from Irish artists such as T-Woc, Deaf Joe, No Monster Club, Junk Drawer, and Spacing, as well as new material from Shelley Parker, Benjamin Fröhlich and Orbury Common.
Artist Daniel O’Neill is the subject of a retrospective exhibition at the Farmleigh Gallery — curator Karen Reihill joins Seán Rocks to discuss.
Answering the questions of nature — why do leaves fall off of some trees but not off of others?
Dan Hegarty presents a live set from indie outfit Soda Blonde, recorded at Dublin's Vicar Street last month as part of the Choice Music Prize ceremony.
French pianist Lise de la Salle joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Leonard Slaktin for Ravel's.
Episode 2 of the crunchy talent-show mystery sees Rian, our teen podcaster turn sleuth. Who could the phantom caller be?
A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports, and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons' Harry Shearer.