Stream or cinema screen? This is where you can watch Oscar-nominated films

The majority of the Best Picture nominees are already available to watch from home
West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, and Belfast are among the Best Picture nominees.

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 21:30
Esther McCarthy

Nightmare Alley: Director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) sets his latest in 1940s New York, where Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) aims to grift the city’s wealthy. On Disney+ and rental platforms including Apple TV.

Don’t Look Up: A pair of scientists aim to warn the world of an approaching comet that could be disastrous for the planet, to the bemusement of top politicians. Adam McKay’s latest is on Netflix.

Dune: A young man born to a great destiny must face dangers on a distant planet to save his people in Denis Villeneuve’s (Arrival) latest. On rental platforms including Sky Store.

Drive My Car: A young woman is tasked with driving a renowned actor and director to a prestigious festival in this critically acclaimed Japanese drama. On rental platforms including IFI@home.

Belfast: Kenneth Branagh’s bittersweet tribute to his home city centres on a family driven by The Troubles to consider a new life. In cinemas and rental platforms.

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age romance centres on a young couple in 1970s California. In cinemas.

The Power of the Dog: Two brothers and ranchers descend on a town in 1920s Montana in Jane Campion’s tale of repression and control. On Netflix.

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s spirited take on the much-loved musical is both a fitting tribute and its own animal. In cinemas, on Disney+ and rental platforms.

King Richard: A determined family aim for a better life in this sports movie about Venus and Serena Williams. On rental platforms including Apple TV.

CODA: A teenage girl is torn between her own dreams and the needs of her deaf family in this funny and beguiling indie. On Apple TV+.

Opera review: Abomination hits the right notes on DUP's attitude to gay people

