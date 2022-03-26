Stream or cinema screen? This is where you can watch Oscar-nominated films

Nightmare Alley: Director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) sets his latest in 1940s New York, where Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) aims to grift the city’s wealthy. On Disney+ and rental platforms including Apple TV.

Don’t Look Up: A pair of scientists aim to warn the world of an approaching comet that could be disastrous for the planet, to the bemusement of top politicians. Adam McKay’s latest is on Netflix.