Five Things for the Week Ahead: Reggie live, The Staves play in Ireland... 

1 |live music|

The Staves

Cyprus Avenue, Monday March 28

The Staveley sisters are back on the road for a postponed Irish tour, playing tunes from new album Good Woman - a treatise of their mother's death, and the arrival of members' children.

2 |streaming|

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock

Wednesday March 30, Netflix

While relatively few people hay have heard of Johnny Hallyday in the English-speaking world, the singer was the Francosphere's Elvis, bringing rock and roll to the masses in a career that spanned six decades and 79 albums. Using the man's own words from archive interviews, this is a rare look at an international pop phenomenon.

3 |theatre|

An Evening with Reggie

From Thursday March 31, The Everyman, Cork

From the pages of this very organ, where his troubles frequently see him on the business end of some of Ask Audrey's advice, to the stage of the Everyman - it's been a long and winding road for the Blackrock Road's favourite son.

4 |film|

Olga

Thursday March 31, Gate Cinema, Cork

A talented teenage Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland dreams of Olympic gold in Elie Grappe’s award-winning drama. Fifteen-year-old Olga is trying to fit in with her new team in her new home, but as she prepares for the European Championship, the Ukrainian people stage a revolution.

5 |music|

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

Friday April 1, streaming services and record shops

While few big-name bands ascended the commercial and critical heights of Los Angeles funk-rockers The Red Hot Chili Peppers in the 1990s, fewer bands still disappeared from the mainstream view as quickly in the 2010s. The band's comeback album sees John Frusciante returning on guitar, ahead of a 30th anniversary tour for breakout long-player BloodSugarSexMagik.