Monday TV Tips: What is Demi showing Linus in Holding?

It's the second last episode of the Graham Norton comedy crime-drama
Cork's Demi Isaac Oviawe as Aoife and Clinton Liberty as Linus in Holding

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 13:35

Holding

UTV, 9pm

Clinton Liberty and Conleth Hill in Holding
It's the penultimate episode of the four-part comedy crime-drama based on Graham Norton's novel. A month has passed, there are no new leads, and the case is in danger of falling dormant. However, while the villagers concentrate on trying to put the events behind them and move on, PJ (Conleth Hill) can't shake his doubts about what really happened.

Atonement

TG4, 9.30pm

Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, and Brenda Blethyn, directed by Joe Wright. Thirteen-year-old fledgling writer Briony Tallis irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Ceara Conway’s new album Caoin is Album of the Week — a contemporary take on the ‘keening’ tradition of sean-nós lamenting songs.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The team at RTÉ’s weeknight arts magazine show round up the winners and highlights of the weekend’s Oscar awards ceremony.

Holding review: West Cork shines in episode 2 of Graham Norton adaptation

