Saturday TV Tips: Movies this evening include Gladiator starring Russell Crowe

And 36 years on from the explosion at Chernobyl nuclear plant, the mistakes that were made and the declassified documents are examined
Clockwise from left: 'Chernobyl: The New Evidence' is on Channel 4; 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is on RTÉ One; and 'Gladiator' is on RTÉ2 tonight.

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Newt Scamander tries to scupper a sorcerer's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. Fantasy adventure, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Chernobyl: The New Evidence

Channel 4, 7.30pm

It's 36 years this month since the Chernobyl nuclear plant exploded, releasing clouds of radioactive fallout into the atmosphere.

This two-part documentary revisits the events of 1986, and explores the mistakes that were made in the run-up to the explosion. 

Newly declassified documents reveal the KGB had concerns about the safety of the plant even as it was being built, and files show that organisation's spies issued warnings that it was a disaster waiting to happen. 

Gladiator

RTÉ2, 9.50pm

A Roman general is forced to fight as a gladiator and uses his position to seek revenge for the murder of his family. Oscar-winning epic with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

Sport

GAA: Hurling League division 1 semi-final, Cork v Kilkenny (throw-in 7.15pm, TG4). 

URC: Connacht v Leinster (kick-off 7.35pm, RTÉ2).

Soccer: International friendly: Ireland v Belgium (ko 5pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Go app); highlights on Virgin Media Two at 10pm and on Virgin Media Player.

Radio

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT+ radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

<p>A scene from Abomination: A DUP Opera, by Conor Mitchell, at the Abbey. Picture: Neil Harrison </p>

Opera review: Abomination hits the right notes on DUP's attitude to gay people

READ NOW
