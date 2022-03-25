Film review: Survival thriller The Ledge scarcely pauses to draw breath

★★★☆☆

The Ledge (15A) is a psychological thriller that opens in the Dolomite mountains when Sophie (Anaïs Parello) and Kelly (Brittany Ashworth) encounter a group of fellow climbers led by Josh (Ben Lamb), who is the living embodiment of alpha male privilege.

When Kelly witnesses Josh killing Sophie, she runs for her life, and finds herself scaling a sheer 10,000-foot cliff with no ropes and no water, and Josh and his buddies closing in fast from behind...

Written by Tom Boyle and directed by Howard J Ford, The Ledge is an adrenaline-charged survival thriller that scarcely pauses to draw breath.

Brittany Ashworth is terrific as the terrified, exhausted but endlessly resourceful Kelly, who gets very little dialogue by comparison with the endlessly taunting Josh, but who nevertheless turns in a performance that is as physically impressive as it is emotionally intelligent.

Tom Boyle and Howard Ford shoot their script in the foot, however, by making Josh so relentlessly, brutally sociopathic; Josh’s buddies, who are squeamish about murder but play along with their bullying leader anyway, are far scarier characters.

