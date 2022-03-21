Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan to star in comedy film alongside Sex Education star

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan is going to the big screen baby!

The Bridgerton actress, who first captured Irish hearts as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, will star alongside Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Shrill’s Lolly Adefope in a new historical comedy.

According to Variety, Seize Them!, is set in dark ages Britain and follows a Queen (Wood) who is toppled by a revolution led by Coughlan’s character.

Aimee Lou Wood (centre) will also star

The Queen becomes a fugitive in her own land with a hefty bounty on her head. So, she enlists the help of Shulmay (Adefope), a former servant with a lot of secrets to help her as she embarks on a voyage to win back her throne..

Directed by Curtis Vowell and produced by Damien Jones it will be shot over six weeks in Kent and Wales.

Speaking about the movie, Jones said he was very excited to be working with "the funniest young actresses around today".

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers today, Coughlan said she “couldn’t be more excited” to be making a movie “with two of the biggest babes in the world”.