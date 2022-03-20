Dancing with the Stars recap: Matthew Mac Nabb misses spot in final despite ‘samba face’

Erica Cody, Nina Carberry, Jordan Conroy and Ellen Keane have been revealed as the Dancing with the Stars finalists after Matthew Mac Nabb missed out on a spot following the last dance-off of the series, which was against singer Cody.

Earlier, there was “samba face” galore from Love Island star Mac Nabb, who smiled and charmed his way around the dancefloor with Laura Nolan during their individual dance. However, it was not enough to earn a high score. Redmond said he was impressed by the samba rolls in the routine, that their performance “actually wasn’t bad” and noted that crucially “the samba face was there”. It came after Redmond told him to show more expression on his face while dancing the previous week. Gourounlian was also delighted by the emotion shown: “So many facial expressions, finally!” Barry told him he should be proud as "overall you did a good samba. For you, the samba is a triumph.” He received 21 points from the judges.

Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca

Jockey Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca opened the show with the highest-scoring paso doble in all five seasons, earning the full 30 points from the judges. Judge Loraine Barry described their performance as “fearless” and was impressed by the pair’s trust in each other. “That takes a lot of trust and a lot of timing with each other. It gave me goosebumps. It's incredible what you put together.” Brian Redmond too was pleased and said it had been a great week for Irish female jockeys. “Cheltenham finished on Friday with great success for another Irish female jockey but after that performance, I say Rachael Blackmore is not the only jockey celebrating this week,” he said.

Erica Cody and Denys Samson

A jive from singer Erica Cody and Denys Samson hit all the right notes for Arthur Gourounlian, who described it as a “remarkable” performance and a great way to “showcase your stunning, gorgeous, long legs.” Redmond, however, was not so impressed. He said her arms were “stilted” and her kicks “slacked a little bit” too. “It wasn't quite fast enough in the feet, and the arms weren't going crazy in the same way the rest of it was,” he said. The couple received 26 points.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

A lift gone wrong didn’t stop Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua’s American smooth from wowing the judges. The rugby star impressed with a “charming American smooth” in Barry’s eyes and Redmond said it was “close to being perfect,” adding: “We've never seen you looking so suave! It's great to see that different side.” Gourounlian gushed over Conroy’s “awesome energy”, awarding a full 10 points, bringing the total for the couple to 28.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Fresh from her role as grand marshal at the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade, Ellen Keane took to the floor for a dazzling Charleston with Stephen Vincent. Lit with motivation after being in the dance-off the previous week, the judges noticed the fire in her feet and were particularly wowed by her worm dance move. Gourounlian said the worm was “so easy for you, you nailed it” and praised her for her fast and furious" moves. Redmond said she gave “everything we wanted from a Charleston” while Barry said she was “super slick”. The judges gave Keane her first 30-point score of the season.

As well as their individual performances, the couples also took part in a freestyle ‘Bust a Move’ marathon dance session: last standing, Conroy received five points to add to his tally, Carberry received four points, Cody received three points, Keane received two points and first off the floor, Mac Nabb received one point.